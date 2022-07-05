What to know about ‘Bachelorette’ host Jesse Palmer

For decades, Chris Harrison was the host of "The Bachelor" and its multiple spinoffs, including "The Bachelorette." Harrison was also an executive producer for the dating show.

However, in 2021, Harrison stepped down from his role following a controversial interview with former "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay. During the "Extra" interview, Harrison seemed to defend former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist behavior, involving her decision to attend an Antebellum party in college.

In 2021, former quarterback and bachelor Jesse Palmer was named the new host of "The Bachelor," starting with Season 26, which featured Clayton Echard as lead.

Palmer is also confirmed to host the Season 19 of "The Bachelorette," featuring Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, as well as the upcoming season of "Bachelor in Paradise."

Here's what to know about the Canadian television personality and new face of "The Bachelor," and what Palmer is doing now.

Palmer is a former 'Bachelor' star

Palmer, 43, helmed the "The Bachelor's" fifth season in 2004. Among the highlights of his stint on the show? The time he accidentally gave a rose to the wrong contestant.

Palmer, then 25, concluded his season by ending up with contestant Jessica Bowlin. However, their relationship didn't last long past the show.

Palmer was the first professional athlete to appear on the dating series. There have been multiple since, including Echard, who was in the NFL, football player Colton Underwood and race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Before 'The Bachelor,' Palmer played for the NFL

Though Palmer was born in Ottowa, his sports career got started in the U.S. He played football while attending the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida from 1997 to 2000.

Palmer went on to spend five seasons in the NFL as a quarterback, playing for the New York Giants for four years and then the San Francisco 49ers. He briefly played for the Montreal Alouettes, part of the Canadian Football League.

'The Bachelor' isn't his only TV credit

After retiring from the CFL in 2007, Palmer began his career in broadcast TV. Palmer has been a regular on ESPN since 2007. Per IMDB, he also hosted a baking competition show on the Food Network and hosted DailyMailTV for three years.

Palmer married his wife, Emely Fardo, in 2020

Ultimately, Palmer met his match far from the dating show that he has starred on and hosted. Palmer's wife, Emely Fardo, is a Brazilian model.

The couple met in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, per People. Speaking to People, Palmer and Fardo explained that their plans for a wedding in Provence, France were dashed by the pandemic. They had an intimate ceremony at a friend's house in Connecticut instead.

Palmer is from a family of athletes, including his brother

It appears football is a Palmer family hobby. Palmer's ESPN bio says that Palmer's father, Bill Palmer, played for the Ottowa Rough Riders. His younger brother, Billy, played college football at Notre Dame. Speaking to the Notre Dame Observer in 2004, Billy ruled out ever being the Bachelor like his brother.

Palmer's mom, Susan Palmer, is a former model and co-founded a modeling agency in Ottowa.

Palmer and his brother have other hobbies, beyond football. Filming a segment for the Food Network, Palmer recalls making a home cooked meal with Billy. Maybe Palmer will show off his culinary skills during an upcoming group date.