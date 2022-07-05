What to know about 'Bachelorette' co-lead Rachel Recchia

In March, host Jesse Palmer surprised Bachelor Nation during the “After the Final Rose” episode by revealing that, for the first time ever, there would be two bachelorettes helming a single season: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

During the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” out July 11, fans will follow Recchia and Windey’s experiences finding love on camera — simultaneously.

After they were announced as co-bachelorettes, both women uploaded a shared Instagram post of them posing together on the “After the Final Rose” stage.

“Started from the bottom (of the stairs) now we’re here,” they joked in the caption, referring to the dramatic rose ceremony during Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” on which they both were featured. They added, “We couldn’t be more excited to have each other on this journey to find love.”

The two became friends while dating Echard, "Bachelor" style.

Recchia, a 26-year-old from Clermont, Florida, captured viewers’ attention with her effervescent personality and undeniable chemistry with Echard. She was confident in their relationship and was caught off guard when Echard chose to pursue Susie Evans, who left the show early (Echard and Evans are still dating and recently moved in together, per Evans' TikTok).

In case you forgot about what happened during Recchia's stint on long-running ABC reality show and what led to her being selected as the next Bachelorette, here’s everything you need to know about Recchia before watching season 19.

As for who she ends up with of the "The Bachelorette's" 32 suitors? We'll have to wait and see.

Recchia is a professional pilot

When Recchia was first announced as a cast member on Echard’s season, her official cast bio described her as a “fearless frequent flyer looking for a man who will travel the world with her.”

But Recchia isn't in the back of the plane: The 26-year-old is a commercial pilot and flight instructor. Her Instagram handle, @pilot.rachel, points to her high-flying career.

Recchia also alluded to her pilot background in her limo entrance. She brought a “wing-woman” with her when she introduced herself to Echard.

Recchia was an immediate frontrunner on 'The Bachelor'

Recchia and Echard's chemistry was evident from the start, beginning with an effortless conversation during the show’s premiere.

The relationship progressed quickly from there. By Episode Two, Recchia became an early frontrunner. In Episode Four, Recchia received a one-on-one date in Houston.

During the dinner portion of their date, Recchia revealed that her ambition is extremely important to her and her previous partner did not support her dreams. The conversation

When the episode aired, Recchia posted a steamy moment of her dancing with Echard after she received the rose.

Her parents have already made their 'Bachelor' debut

During the hometown episode, Recchia took Clayton — and audiences — to Clermont, Florida, where she moved with her family after originally living in Chicago.

At first, Recchias were skeptical about the “Bachelor” experiment. Tony, Rachel’s father, was particularly worried about Echard’s connection with his daughter. He questioned what the former Bachelor would do to avoid hurting Recchia.

Ultimately, Recchia’s father gave Echard a pat on the shoulder–signaling that he gave them his blessing.

When the episode aired, Recchia uploaded a photo of her and Echard kayaking in Florida, as well as a snap of her father, mother and friends. “So happy to get the opportunity to share the people and place I love with all of you,” she wrote.

She was devastated after Clayton broke up with her

“The Bachelor” lived up to its well-known tagline of “the most dramatic season ever” when Echard revealed to Evans that he was “intimate” with both Recchia and Windey in the fantasy suites. After Evans decided to leave the show, Echard shared the details of his private fantasy suite interactions publicly with Recchia and Windey at the rose ceremony.

Although Recchia and Windey forgave Echard, he ultimately decided to break up with them — at the same time — and pursue a relationship with Evans.

Recchia asked Echard to reconsider and promised that his decision would “haunt” him.

Now, she’s making history as a co-bachelorette

At the “After the Final Rose,” Recchia confronted Echard for how he treated her on the show. Based on the previews released so far, it appears Recchia will continue to show off her bold personality when “The Bachelorette” premieres on Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

One clip posted on Twitter teased a contestant upsetting both Recchia and Windey. “OK, then leave!” Recchia tells the unknown suitor.

Here's what she's looking for in a partner

According to her official bio, Recchia is a looking for someone with a "sense of adventure." She wants someone "playful, passionate and spontaneous" who is also "nurturing, empathetic and ... respectful in all facets of life — to her, to family and especially to waiters."

One trailer shows Recchia kissing a contestant in front of fireworks and jumping from a yacht into the water. Maybe this time around Recchia will find a man ready to travel the world with her.