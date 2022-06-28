If you're going to watch any season of "The Bachelorette," consider this one. The dating show, a spin-off of "The Bachelor," has been on the air since 2003. Since then, there have been engagements, breakups and a whole lot of drama.

But Season 19, premiering in July, is making history. This will be the first season to feature two Bachelorettes.

Leads Gabriela "Gabby" Windey, 31, and Rachel Recchia, 26, were first introduced in Clayton Echard's season of "The Bachelor," which aired in 2022.

Windey and Recchia both made it to the final three in Echard's season. Echard broke up with the women simultaneously, announcing he was going to pursue Susie Evans — a frontrunner who left the show after learning Echard had been intimate with the other women.

Now, after that tearful Iceland-set finale (and potentially bonding experience), they're off to find love again. Here's what to know about how to watch.

When does season 19 of 'The Bachelorette' begin?

The first episode of "The Bachelorette" premieres on Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Episodes are available to stream the next day on ABC.com and Hulu.

The episode schedule unfolds on Mondays

Following July 11, episodes of "The Bachelorette" will air on subsequent Mondays until the finale. The date of the finale has not been released.

For now, get to know the new season's leadsRecchia, 26, is a professional pilot from Florida who, according to her official ABC bio, is looking for someone "playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is," and who is "nurturing and empathetic."

Windey, 31, is an ICE nurse and former Denver Broncos cheerleader living in Colorado. Her official bio says she's looking for a man with "quiet confidence" who will "challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship," and loves her goldendoodle.

The cast for this season already been announced

In June, ABC released the names and biographies of the 32 men vying for Recchia and Windey's hearts on the show.

Reportedly, Recchia and Windey will date the contestants simultaneously, and choose who they're drawn to. The cast includes a set of twins; an author; an English teacher; a self-professed Yahtzee champion; a Tetris pro; a magician and more.