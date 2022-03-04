‘Love Is Blind’ star Shake says he’s attracted to Vanessa Lachey — in front of Nick Lachey

The premise for “Love Is Blind” is right there in the title.

But throughout season two of the Netflix romance competition, contestant Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee’s behavior proved that he didn’t really believe in the concept of blind love — or in kind comments and tact.

However, as fans witnessed during the reunion special, he still believes in speaking his mind and voicing his hot takes, even when that means declaring his attraction to Vanessa Lachey, right in front of her husband and co-host, Nick Lachey.

Both of the Lacheys tried to tell the Chicago-based veterinarian that he was simply on the wrong show, given his views. Unsurprisingly, it was a point he argued.

“I want the emotional connection — everything that we know the show is supposed to do,” he shot back. “But there’s also certain criteria there that goes beyond the emotional connection. Love is not purely blind to me. ... I want it to be partially blind. I want it to be: ‘Love Is Blurry,’ OK?”

That left the hosting couple wondering why he didn't start his own show called "Love is Blurry," but he was only interested in defending his position.

"We all have our physical preferences," Chatterjee said. "Listen, every woman here is beautiful. I think you’re all beautiful. I’m not attracted to all of you."

Then the polarizing contestant said something that left his co-stars cringing and covering their faces — and left Nick Lachey looking stunned.

"Love Is Blind" co-hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey in season two of the Netflix hit. Adam Rose / Netflix

"Unfortunately, the only one I’m attracted to is Vanessa," Chatterjee said.

The object of his affection was not impressed.

"I’ve done nothing but berate you this entire time," she told him. "That’s a messed up relationship.”

Alas, according to Chatterjee, he was powerless over his feelings.

“You don’t choose," he raved. "It’s nature, baby. We’re animals.”

But the 98 Degrees singer had something to say about that.

"No, you treat animals," he snapped at the vet, earning claps from the vet's former fiancée Deepti Vempati. "We’re human beings.”