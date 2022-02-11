Will there be a 'Love is Blind' season 3?

As expected, "Love is Blind" fans are ready to park themselves on the couch to watch season two, which premiered on Feb. 11 on Netflix. This show is the epitome of binge-able — between the dramatic pod conversations between contestants, surprise engagements and everything in between (including Nick and Vanessa Lachey's commentary throughout), it's hard to not become immediately addicted. All of this has already left fans wondering: will there be a season three of 'Love is Blind'?

The ladies of season 2 gather for an announcement from Vanessa and Nick. Netflix

In case you're on the edge of your seat waiting to find out, take a deep breath. Luckily, Netflix has already confirmed that there will be a season 3.

On "Love is Blind," an experimental dating show, 30 single contestants are put into "pods," in which they are forced to make a connection with someone sitting on the opposite side of the wall. The gag? You can't see the other person — which forces the contestants to judge only off personality and not looks. And what's more, contestants can't see what the contestant they're interested in looks like until they get engaged. Talk about tough love.

To the average person, the concept of the show may sound outlandish — but when the first season of the show aired at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the isolation aspect of it somehow felt less strange. This sense of community while still being in an isolated setting, as well as the juicy drama on behalf of the cast, ultimately led to the wild success of the show, and the confirmation of a season two.

When will the pods officially open again for season three of "Love is Blind"? We can't say just yet. But we do know that, no matter how this season plays out, fans can expect a season three in their future, since Netflix green-lit seasons 2 and 3 back in 2020 after observing the success of the first season.

Contestants converse with potential matches in their pods. Netflix

But, what we do know: season 3 has already been filmed. In a March 2021 interview with Hollywood Life, Vanessa Lachey revealed that seasons two and three were filming either simultaneously or back-to-back, and claimed that they would get seasons two and three out "as soon as they can."

Our hope is that "Love is Blind" gets to season 20 and reaches a status of longevity similar to the "Bachelor" franchise — but we're just being hopeful here.