‘90 Day Fiancé’ cast member Jason Hitch dies following COVID-19 complications

Jason Hitch, a former cast member of TLC reality series “90 Day Fiancé,” died this week at the age of 45, TLC confirmed on Thursday.

Hitch’s death was first reported by TMZ, who said Hitch’s sister Shannon informed them of his death.

Jason Hitch. TLC via YouTube

He died Tuesday in a Florida ICU ward following complications from COVID-19, she told the outlet.

He was not vaccinated, his sister told TMZ.

Hitch, an Army veteran, starred in the second season of TLC’s popular reality series, where he married Cassia Taraves. Taraves came to the U.S. from Brazil, and eventually moved to Hitch’s residence in Spring Hill, Florida.

The couple filed for divorce in 2018, according to InTouch Weekly.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement to NBC News on Thursday.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.