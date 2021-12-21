‘Married at First Sight’ star Jamie Otis reveals toddler son has COVID-19

Reality TV star Jamie Otis has revealed that her 19-month-old son, Hendrix, tested positive for COVID-19.

"When we were at the hospital Hendrix was tested for everything under the sun to figure out what was making him so sick," the alum of "Married at First Sight" and "The Bachelor" posted on Instagram on Sunday. "We found out the next day that he has Covid."

On Dec. 16, Otis posted that her son had experienced "another seizure," and that her "mama instincts" told her to bring him to the emergency room.

"Hendrix only has a fever and cold symptoms," she wrote in the caption. "I know febrile seizures are common, but they are so SCARY." (Febrile seizures are convulsions that can occur when a baby or toddler runs a fever above 100.4 degrees.)

Otis wrote that she was in "absolute shock" and "instantly began crying" when she received her son's positive COVID-19 diagnosis, adding that her heart sank knowing that her in-laws — including her father-in-law, who is diabetic — had been exposed to the virus.

"I am so thankful they've been vaccinated and already got the booster shot," she added. "Praying to God that they don't get sick."

Otis is not the only Bachelor Nation alum to have a child test positive for COVID-19 in recent days. "Bachelor in Paradise" star Kevin Wendt and fiancée Astrid Loch's newborn son also tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized.

"This is an appreciation post for the best mother and teammate there is. Our family has covid and it is not taking it easy on any of us," Wendt, 37, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "Astrid had a terrible flu followed by Auggy getting a fever, which after being tested is covid as well. August was admitted to the hospital and seeing him sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts."

Wednt said that he also "got very sick" and, as a result, couldn't go to the hospital, adding that "because of the new variant and the unknown around transmission, I’ve been staying clear of my little man until my symptoms are gone."

The country is experiencing a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases as a result of the highly transmissible omicron variant. Currently, omicron accounts for 73% of all confirmed COVID cases, and is the dominate strain in the United States.

Wednt said his family plans on staying in isolation until after Christmas, and praised Loch for caring for their son while being sick herself.

"She snapped into mama bear mode and never skipped a beat," he wrote. "While very sick she did everything and more a great mother does. This week reassured me 2 things. August is a strong boy (IVF so he’s the best we got lol) and Astrid was born to be a mom."

Otis shared that her family also plans on quarantining until at least the day after Christmas. She said that while it's sad they're not going to be able to spend the holiday with family, they aren't willing to get anyone else sick.

"We are staying super thankful and focusing on gratitude...it could be so much worse," she wrote. "We are lucky to be out of the hospital and all together. And Hendrix seems to be getting better each day."

