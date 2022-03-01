‘Love Is Blind’ cast member calls the season 2 reunion a 'train wreck'

The second season of "Love Is Blind" concluded on Feb. 25 with a dramatic finale.

After getting engaged, sight unseen, in the show's "pods," two of the Netflix show's featured couples ended up saying "I do" at the altar. The remaining three couples declined to follow through with their engagement, and either parted ways or left their relationship's future open-ended.

During an upcoming reunion episode, the cast of "Love Is Blind"s' second season are set to address audience questions and their own unfinished business. The reunion, which was filmed before the finale dropped, will be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

According to cast members, many of whom have been weighing in on the season on Instagram, the reunion may become heated. Commenting on Netflix's Instagram post announcing the special, cast member Kyle Abrams — who split with ex-fiancée Shaina Hurley due to differences in religious beliefs — captioned his bemused expression, "Just me enjoying the train wreck." On the same post, Shake Chatterjee, who was left at the aisle by ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati, promised audiences he "kept it real" at the reunion.

Here's what you need to know about the forthcoming reunion, including how to watch and potential revelations.

The 'Love Is Blind' season 2 reunion will drop in March.

Audiences don't have to wait long for a resolution. The "Love Is Blind" cast reunion will premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 4, exactly a week after the finale aired.

While the reunion is a fast turnaround for audiences, the cast has been waiting for this moment of catharsis. Netflix confirmed to TODAY that second season of "Love Is Blind" filmed in spring of 2021, nearly one year ago.

During the reunion special, cast members will likely share what has changed in their lives in the year since "Love Is Blind" filmed. In doing so, the cast will answer one of the most pressing lingering questions: Which of the show's couples are still together?

Two couples from season one of "Love Is Blind," who are still going strong, are evidence that the show's extreme dating experiment can work. However, it's unclear whether any couples from season two will follow in fan favorite Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton's footsteps, and stay together.

They'll address what happened during the finale, too.

To recap, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, as well as Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, concluded "Love Is Blind's" finale as married couples.

Three other couples broke up at the altar, with their friends and family looking on. Deepti broke up with Shake, concluding she was looking for a partner who "(knew) for sure" about his feelings for her.

Natalie Lee also declined to marry Shayne Jansen, citing a major fight the night before the wedding as the reason for the break-up. According to Natalie, Shayne said that he hated her and she was the "worst thing to ever happen to him." Speaking to Variety, "Love Is Blind" creator Chris Coelen weighed in on the fight, which was not captured by cameras. “I think (Shane) was worked up and upset after the bachelor party. Whatever mood he was in after his experience at Wrigley Field, I think he took that with him back home,” Coelen said.

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Shayne Jansen, Natalie Lee in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2022 Netflix

Sal Perez told Mallory Zapata that he could not move forward with the marriage. "I feel like I just need more time," he said. When reflecting on the decision to Us Weekly, Sal revealed that the decision was not pre-meditated. "I wanted to see how I felt in that moment with her," Sal said.

Finally, Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams will also be in attendance, although they broke up before reaching the aisle.

An early photo from the reunion hints at a confrontation.

Along with the official announcement, Netflix released three first-look photos from the reunion. In one photo, Natalie appears to be in a heated conversation with Shaina.

Natalie and Shaina may be discussing Shayne, who developed relationships with both women while in the pods. Until watching the series, Natalie attests she had "no idea" that Shayne and Shayna had a connection, per an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

According to Shayne, his relationship with Shaina never moved beyond the pod phase. In an Instagram post uploaded after the finale, Shayne intended to "put rumors to rest" regarding his connection with Shaina: "Shaina and I are cordial and have hung out in group gatherings with the cast (with Natalie), but we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship."

Based on the photo from the finale, Natalie and Shaina's conversation is not over. And until season three of "Love Is Blind" arrives, we'll be following this season's still-unfolding story.