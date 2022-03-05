Here’s why ‘Love Is Blind’ fans think Deepti and Kyle may be together

The plot of “Love Is Blind” season two thickens.

Two of the show’s stars — Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati — are fueling the rumor mill surrounding a potential romance between the two, thanks in part to a TikTok video and comments Kyle made during the dramatic reunion on Friday, March 4.

Are Deepti and Kyle dating?

On TikTok, Kyle took a video with the front-facing camera seemingly just of himself. He slowly panned the camera over once, teasing another presence in the room. Finally, after a second slow pan, viewers could catch a glimpse of Deepti standing in the corner before he immediately turned the camera back toward himself, ending the video with a sly smile.

Though neither Deepti or Kyle have publicly stated anything surrounding a romance, the 29-year-old’s video appears to solidify comments he made about her during the reunion episode. (TODAY is sitting down with Deepti on Monday, March 7, so we'll make sure to get the tea from her then.)

Kyle admitted at one point that he wished that he hadn’t proposed to Shaina Hurley, but instead popped the question to Deepti.

"The biggest regret is I should’ve asked Deepti to marry me,” Kyle said. “That’s what I learned the most. I f---ed up. I should’ve tried harder for you. I mean, I love her so much, she’s the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me… I’m sorry.”

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, Deepti’s ex-fiancé, told Kyle, “I would love that between you two.”

“It pisses me off because you wasted such a good opportunity,” Kyle told Shake, to which he responded, “Not true, because now you have it. Happy to facilitate.”

In the piods, Kyle proposed to Shaina with his mother’s engagement ring. The couple were engaged briefly, but never made it down the aisle.

“When I said yes, I felt very confused in the pod," Shaina said during the reunion. "I felt a little manipulated by you bringing out your mother’s engagement ring. I could have avoided a lot by saying no. I definitely should have just said no.”

Meanwhile, Deepti and Shake made it to their wedding day, however, she left him at the altar due to brutal comments he had made about her appearance behind her back.

Deepti opened up about the comments Shake made about her during an interview with Buzzfeed last month, explaning, “Shake and I had conversations about how physical intimacy and that chemistry was lacking between us."

"But to watch it back and see how he did it — it was kind of like, ‘Oh, look at me, I’m this cool dude that’s just gonna talk s--t about you to my friends,’" she added. "You don’t talk about somebody who is your fiancé, let alone a best friend — or even just a real friend — that way.”