The Swifties might need a fortnight to recover after getting roasted by Tom Brady on a night where he was mainly on the receiving end of all the jokes.

In his closing speech of Netflix's "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" on May 5, the retired NFL legend took aim at multiple fan bases before landing on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pop megastar Taylor Swift has become a devout fan of the reigning Super Bowl champions while dating Chiefs' All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, which has led to her army of fans also cheering on Kansas City.

"Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest? It helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls," Brady said at the podium to close the roast. "And in honor of Tay Tay, let’s take a look at the Chiefs’ eras. Terrible for 50 years, good for five. Shake it off."

When the Chiefs won the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, it marked their first Super Bowl victory since 1970. They have since won two more in the last two seasons.

Predictably, Swift's legion of fans and the Chiefs' die-hards had a response after catching a stray from Brady.

"One thing about me is that even if it’s a joke, if taylor swift’s name is in your mouth i will be on guard tom brady im in ur walls!!!!" one fan posted on X.

"Any tongue that rises against taylor swift will fall. brady man you tayvoodoo is gonna get you soon," another fan warned.

"i’m sorry this joke is bad cause they broke the loudest stadium record before taylor swift and mahomes were in the picture. they did that with pure love and adoration for the chiefs. tom brady you’re a hag get your facts straight!!" a Chiefs fan wrote.

Kansas City fans can take solace in that they weren't the only ones to get a jab from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"I’m trying to buy a piece of the Raiders. I’m tired of owning just the Colts and the Bills," he joked.

The night also included Brady taking exception to a joke by roast master Jeff Ross about Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Kim Kardashian mocking rumors about her dating Brady.