Tom Brady endured three hours of non-stop digs and insults during his Netflix comedy roast, “The Road of Tom Brady.”

The legendary quarterback smiled from the sidelines as he was mercilessly roasted by a series of comedians and NFL celebs, including host Kevin Hart, comedian Nikki Glaser, former teammate Julian Edelman and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The roast included zingers about 2015’s Deflategate scandal and Brady's support of a failed cryptocurrency company, as well as his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Hart, who hosted the live Netflix special, went straight for the jugular when it came to jokes about Brady and Bündchen’s split.

“Single life is what you deserve because you had no choice,” Hart told Brady near the beginning of the roast. “Gisele gave you an ultimatum. Gisele said, ‘You retire or we’re done. That’s what she said to you, Tom. ‘You retire, or we’re done.’ Let me tell you something. When you got a chance to go 8-9, and all it will cost is your wife and your kids, you gotta do what the f— you gotta do.”

Hart also referred to rumors that Bündchen has been dating her jiu-jitsu coach, Joaquim Valente.

“I mean, Jesus Christ, Tom, one of the smartest quarterbacks who ever played the game, how did you not see this coming?” Hart said. “Eight f—ing karate classes a day?”

Glaser also took aim at Brady’s divorce.

“Five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns. You have seven rings. Well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back,” she said.

“But sorry, Tom, the only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey, babe, you should try jiu jitsu.’ That’s gotta suck,” she added.

Comedian Jeff Ross also didn’t pull any punches when it came to jokes about their divorce.

“Give it up for the lord of the Super Bowl rings, my friend Tom Brady,” he said. “A man who has so many rings, he could melt them down and forge a sword to go on a quest to get Gisele back from that jiu-jitsu teacher.”

Will Ferrell also riffed about Bündchen and Brady's relationship, appearing as his "Anchorman" character, Ron Burgundy.

“Is it Gisele or Gisiele? …. She’s Spanish, right? Oh, you don’t even know? OK," he said, addressing Brady.

"Poor Gisiele," he continued. "It took her 13 years to learn what we all knew. Tom is boring.”

Brady, 46, and Bündchen, 43, divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady wrote in his Instagram story at the time.

He also wrote that he and Bündchen “wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Bündchen also confirmed in her Instagram story that she and Brady had “amicably finalized” their divorce.

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” she wrote.

Brady and Bündchen share two children: Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. Brady also has a son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, from his previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan.

In March 2024, the Brazilian supermodel shot down rumors that she had cheated on Brady before their marriage ended.

“That is a lie,” she said in an interview with The New York Times.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” she added.

“They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”