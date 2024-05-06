Tom Brady’s Netflix roast nearly took an unexpected turn when one joke seemed to rub him the wrong way.

During the first-ever live roast on the streaming platform May 5, Brady sat onstage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as multiple celebrities took the stage and joked about his NFL career.

But the retired quarterback seemed to take offense to comedian Jeff Ross’s quip about him and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Ross mentioned that Brady was, famously, drafted as the 199th overall pick before he went on to have a legendary career, winning seven Super Bowl rings.

The comic joked that after Brady was selected he entered Kraft’s office and said, “‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made.’”

While the audience applauded, Ross continued, “‘Would you like a massage?’”

Brady arose from his seat next to the lectern and audibly whispered in Ross’s ear, “Don’t say that s— again.”

Ross replied, “OK, OK,” and finished the rest of his routine. It’s unclear if Brady’s response was scripted into the set.

The massage joke referenced the 2019 controversy involving the Patriots CEO when he was charged as part a human trafficking investigation surrounding a massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida. Kraft pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting a prostitute and released a statement at the time.

“I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard,” he said in March 2019, as NBC News reported.

He added, “As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect.”

In September 2020, Florida prosecutors dropped the solicitation charges, NBC News reported.

Still, Ross’s innuendo made Brady briefly stop laughing so he could confront the comic on stage. Viewers reacted to the uncomfortable interaction on X.

NFL reporter Ari Meirov wrote that it “Felt like a near Will Smith moment.”

One X user complimented Ross for his response.

“Jeff handled it like a pro. Tom, come on,” he said.

Another asked, “Out of all of the jokes about his kids, Gisele etc.. this is where the line is crossed for Tom?”

Other comedians, like host Kevin Hart and comic Nikki Glaser, repeatedly poked fun at Brady’s 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen throughout the evening. The former athlete simply chuckled or took a sip of his drink.