Jason Kelce teases Travis about the Swifties’ ‘love’ for him in podcast episode

Swifties, Travis Kelce has your back.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end defended Taylor Swift’s legions of fans in a joking exchange with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their “New Heights” podcast on Feb. 7.

The Kelce brothers were discussing the “Best NFL Team Name” bracket they are currently running on the X platform.

The third round of the bracket pitted the Bills against the Chiefs — and although the Bills ended up advancing to the final four, Jason Kelce wondered if Taylor Swifts’ support of the Chiefs had influenced their deep run.

“I just wanted voter turnout,” Jason said. “The Swifties have this unrealistic infatuation with the Chiefs and Travis Kelce, and they’re only voting based on their love for you, not on their love for the team name. So it wasn’t a realistic representation of what team name’s better.”

Taylor Swift’s beau was quick with an indignant comeback.

“This is ridiculous that you’re just throwing everything on the Swifties!” he said.

Swifties took note of Travis Kelce’s loyalty — and Jason Kelce’s teasing comments.

“*gasps* jason kelce, why would you say that???” one person wrote on the X platform.

“thanks travis for standing up for the swifties,” another person wrote on X, along with a teary-eyed emoji.

It all turned out to be a moot point, anyway, because the Chiefs were eliminated in the third round of the bracket.

Earlier this week, Jason Kelce explained why he has supported the Pittsburgh Steelers from the beginning of the bracket.

“As much as I love both of these names, to me there is one clear favorite, and I have endorsed this team the entire competition, and will continue to endorse the Pittsburgh Steelers as the greatest name in the NFL,” he wrote on X, as the Steelers were pitted against the Bills. “Fandom aside, what it represents is just too good to deny.”

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Kelce, who has been romantically linked to Swift since last year, recently deflected questions about any possible plans for “another ring” on game day.

“I’m focused on getting this ring,” he told reporters. “That’s all my mind is focused on right now.”