Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Selena Gomez link arms during epic girls night out. See the pics

Taylor Swift is leaning into her “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” era.

Surrounding the release of her fifth studio album, Swift cultivated a group of female friends for her infamous girl squad, which at the time included Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge, and Selena Gomez.

Nearly 10 years and a rerecorded version of her genre-bending album later, Swift continues to surround herself with a group of friends, including some new and familiar faces.

The “Karma” singer was photographed on Nov. 4 leaving a Manhattan restaurant with her friends, including Gomez and Hadid, as well as Brittany Mahomes and Sophie Turner, all in tow.

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez left the restaurant hand-in-hand. Gotham / GC Images

In the photos, Swift walked between Mahomes and Gomez, holding their hands and linking arms as they descended the stairs from the restaurant and headed toward their car. Hadid and Turner hung back, following the trio as they exited.

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez led the way out of the restaurant in New York City, followed by Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner. Gotham / GC Images

Swift and Gomez’s friendship spans over a decade, dating back to 2008 when Swift was dating Joe Jonas (who also previously dated Hadid and was married to Turner, though the coupled announced they were getting divorced in September) while the “Only Murders in the Building” star was dating Nick Jonas.

Hadid and Swift’s friendship goes back to the original “1989” era. The model was part of Swift’s squad, which became synonymous (and purposefully so) with this era of her life and career.

In her prologue to “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” Swift reflected on the scrutiny she received during the early years of her career leading up to her fifth album. In the message, she wrote about becoming “the target of slut shaming,” whether due to jokes about the number of boyfriends she’d had or the “trivialization” of her lyrics.

In an effort to change this narrative, Swift said she “swore off hanging out with guys, dating, flirting or anything that could be weaponized against me.” Instead, she dedicated time to herself, her music, and her female friends.

“If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that — right?” Swift wrote. “I would learn later on that people could and people would.”

Hadid appeared in the original “Bad Blood” music video in 2015, which also starred Zendaya, Ellen Pompeo, Mariska Hargitay, Hailee Steinfeld, and more.

Back in 2017, Swift told Harper’s Bazaar that Hadid was “one of the first people I go to for advice.” Hadid has given similar compliments during interviews over the years, telling InStyle in April that the singer “is an exceptional cook.”

Turner and Swift have been spotted around New York City several times in the last couple of months, which has been dubbed one of the “best PR moves” by public relationship professionals amid her divorce from Jonas.

Mahomes is also one of Swift’s newer friends amid the singer’s budding relationship with Travis Kelce. At recent Kansas City Chiefs’ games, the duo has showed off their friendship, including a secret handshake and matching jewelry.