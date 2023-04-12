Whenever Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift hang out, there’s sure to be good food involved.

The 27-year-old model recently gave an inside look at her and the singer’s friendship and dished on their shared love of cooking.

“Taylor Swift is an exceptional cook,” Hadid told InStyle in an interview published on April 11 before revealing Swift's best dishes. “She also makes a really good bolognese sauce and a really good chili that I love.”

Hadid added that she loves to cook “but it’s also such a treat to get cooked for.”

“And when you have friends that really also care about those special moments and the more intimate spaces and what can really come from putting an effort into making the time for that,” she continued. “I think that that’s when you start to find the friends that you really connect with, because you’re both working towards manifesting those really special moments.”

Hadid also shared how she and her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, also cook in their house together.

“Even if it’s just her and I, she will get up on her little step-up stool and help me mix, or we do banana bread. Especially in the winter, when I’m like, ‘OK, what can we do that’s warm?’” she said. “It’s a lot of, ‘OK, mash these bananas,’ and help her do the stuff that’s exciting to her.”

Both Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift enjoy cooking. Getty Images

As for Swift, the Grammy winner previously opened up about enjoying her time in the kitchen. In an article for Elle for her 30th birthday, she said she had three go-to recipes.

“I’ve always cooked a LOT, but I found three recipes I know I’ll be making at dinner parties for life: Ina Garten’s Real Meatballs and Spaghetti (I just use packaged bread crumbs and only ground beef for meat), Nigella Lawson’s Mughlai Chicken, and Jamie Oliver’s Chicken Fajitas with Molé Sauce,” she wrote.

Last year, Swift said that Garten “changed my perspective on cooking” in a touching tribute on Food Network Magazine. “On my rare days off at home, I barely ever cooked because it had always felt like a chore. Watching Ina prepare a meal changed my perspective on cooking and reframed it as something relaxing. She made cooking feel like self-care.”

She added that ever since then, cooking has been her “escape from stress and one of the only ways I can truly calm myself on a rough day.”

Garten would later share how her friendship with Swift started when the singer was 25 and they did a photoshoot and cooked together.

“I just so fell in love with her,” Garten said.