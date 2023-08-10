Karlie Kloss made a surprise appearance at a Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles on Aug. 9. For anyone who’s been following their famous friendship over the past decade, this was kind of a big deal.

Kloss, 31, and Swift, 33, became fast friends in 2013 after meeting at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Swift confirmed to Vogue in 2015. Over the next few years, the besties seemed to go everywhere together — and then, they didn't.

However, they have not been spotted together in public for quite some time now, sparking rumors that they had drifted apart or had a falling out. The friendship is enough of a phenomenon that it garnered its own portmanteau: Kaylor.

So, when multiple fans shared videos on social media this week of Kloss dancing and singing along to Swift’s music at her Eras Tour show in Los Angeles, some wondered what this meant about the state of their friendship.

Back in 2018, Kloss combatted rumors of their alleged feud, telling The New York Times, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

In more recent years, however, they have not publicly commented on the current status of their friendship.

In need of a “Kaylor” refresher? Here’s what Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss have said about their friendship through the years.

Before they even met, Swift fangirled over Kloss in an interview

Swift and Kloss first connected with a little help from Vogue magazine.

Back in 2012, a Vogue profile of Swift described the “Lavender Haze” singer’s reaction when she spotted a photo of Kloss on a designer’s wall.

“I love Karlie Kloss,” Swift said. “I want to bake cookies with her!”

Kloss took note, and in January 2012, she posted a message to Swift on Twitter, writing, “Hey @taylorswift13 love the @voguemagazine cover! Your kitchen or mine? :)”

Swift and Kloss appeared together at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

While they began forming cookie-baking plans in 2012, Swift and Kloss didn’t actually meet until November 2013 at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City.

They were introduced by a mutual friend, model Lily Aldridge, Swift would later reveal in a 2015 Vogue interview, and their connection was instant.

“We were just like, ‘You. My friend. Now,’ ” Swift told Vogue.

The pair seemed to hit it off instantly. Randy Brooke / WireImage

Swift performed while Kloss walked the runway, and they seemed to hit it off instantly, with Kloss dancing down the runway to Swift’s music and pausing to acknowledge Swift on the catwalk.

“We met at the show, we never met before but we’re BFFs now,” Kloss told Hollywood Life in December 2013. “It’s nice to meet another American girl, we’re the same age and she’s so inspiring — she’s so talented and she’s true to who she is. She’s a cool girl and I’m glad she’s in the show this year, she rocked it.”

By 2014, the 'Kaylor' friendship was firmly established

Kloss and Swift’s bond only seemed to grow stronger throughout 2014.

The pair appeared at multiple events together, including the Met Gala and the American Music Awards, and they were often spotted out and about together in New York City and other spots.

In March 2014, Kloss celebrated their friendship with an Instagram photo of herself writing “Karlie <3 Taylor” in the sand.”

That December, the pair also appeared together once again at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, with Swift performing songs from her album “1989” as Kloss walked the runway.

Swift and Kloss held hands on the runway at the Victoria's Secret fashion show on Dec. 2, 2014, in London. Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

Kloss posted a photo of her and Swift backstage at the show.

“Cause we never go out of style, We never go out of style,” she wrote in the caption, playfully referencing the lyrics to Swift’s 2014 song, “Style.”

They opened up about their friendship in a 2015 Vogue interview

Kloss and Swift talked about their close friendship in a joint Vogue profile in 2015.

Even before they met, people had been telling Swift that she and Kloss would hit it off, the singer said.

“I remember makeup artists and hair people going, ‘Doesn’t she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They’re the same,” Swift said. “Karlie’s such a good girl. She brings us cookies every time we do a shoot.’”

They also told Vogue how they often “twinned” outfits without planning it.

“The other night I came over,” Kloss said, “and we were both going someplace from here, and we were both wearing black crop tops and high-waisted skirts. It’s kind of getting weird.”

“Black tights, hair done the same way,” Swift added. “Just like, ‘Ugh, be more annoying.’ We couldn’t possibly be.”

Swift and Kloss at a Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks game in 2014. James Devaney / GC Images

Kloss also praised Swift’s ability to connect people around her.

“I’ve met a lot of really great girls through Taylor. She’s incredible at connecting people who might not normally meet,” the model told Vogue. “We’re all in different jobs, but we’ve become strong friends who are there for each other — a sisterhood of girls, a support team.

“But we’re also just normal 20-something girls, and I think you have to have people that you can be that with,” she added. “You know, real friends are hard to find — and Taylor’s a real friend. There’s nothing better.”

Kloss appeared in Swift’s 'Bad Blood' music video in 2015

Swift included Kloss in the star-studded music video for her song, “Bad Blood,” in 2015.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kloss called the video “amazing” and said she had a great time working with Swift and her co-stars.

“I mean, any day you get to go to work and hang out with your best friends is a good day at the office,” Kloss said.

She also had some glowing words about Swift and the music video.

“She’s breaking records left and right this year,” she said. “I think she should turn it into a movie. I think it could be a full-length feature film.”

In 2016, as rumors of a friend breakup swirled, Kloss defended her loyalty to Swift

In 2016, Kloss supported her friend in a tweet following an interview with the Sunday Times Style magazine.

In the wake of Swift’s 2016 conflict with the rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, the publication asked Kloss whether she thought Ye’s wife at the time, Kim Kardashian, was a “good person.”

“I think she’s been a lovely person to me in the past," Kloss told the Times, as reported by Insider. “Look, I really don’t know her that well.”

After the interview, Kloss defended her loyalty to Swift on Twitter.

“I will not allow the media to misconstrue my words. Taylor has always had my back and I will always have hers,” Kloss tweeted.

She added in a follow-up message, “And I will never be the girl that you can use to pit women against each other. That isn’t me.”

As 2016 came to a close, their friendship still appeared to be going strong.

Kloss celebrated Swift’s birthday on Instagram with a heartfelt message.

"Happiest of Birthdays to my ride or die @taylorswift,” she wrote in the caption. “I feel blessed to count you as my friend, sister and partner in crime. Can’t wait to celebrate together very soon.”

In 2018, Kloss appeared to dispel rumors of a rift with Swift

Starting in 2017, rumors began to swirl of bad blood between Kloss and Swift, though the pair never publicly commented on a shift in their friendship.

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that in Swift’s 2017 music video for her song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” Kloss’ name was missing from a bejeweled t-shirt bearing the names of Swift’s other besties, such as Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively.

However, the following year, Kloss denied rumors of a feud.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” she told The New York Times in March 2018.

The New York Times profile on Kloss also referred to Swift as one of Kloss’ “closest friends” and said that “despite internet gossip suggesting otherwise, the pair continues to be good friends and they talk frequently.”

In August 2018, Kloss publicly supported Swift once more on Instagram, posting a selfie of them together backstage at Swift's Reputation Tour.

“No one puts on a show like @taylorswift ... Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you,” she wrote in the caption.

In October 2018, Kloss once again dispeled rumors of a feud, saying in a video interview with Vogue that “Taylor and I are still really good friends.”

Swift did not attend Kloss' 2 wedding ceremonies

Kloss tied the knot with Joshua Kushner in two wedding ceremonies: the first, a smaller gathering in October 2018, and the second, a larger event in June 2019 with guests including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Mila Kunis.

Music executive Scooter Braun, who has been involved a public dispute with Swift for years now over the rights to Swift’s first six albums, also attended.

Swift did not attend either of Kloss’ weddings.

However, she appeared to attend the model’s bachelorette party at some point in 2018, according to a video shared by Kloss on her official YouTube channel, Klossy.

In the video, the model said she “celebrated my bachelorette with my sisters in Nashville" in 2018, sharing what appears to be a photo from the party that included Swift in the center.

The pair has not been seen together in public since 2016

The once inseparable friends have not been spotted out and about together in quite some time.

Fans have attempted to decode lyrics from Swift’s later music, wondering if certain lines are about the singer’s friendship with Kloss, since Swift openly leaves references to her personal life in music.

Take the lyrics from "It's Time to Go," a song from the album "Evermore," which garnered fan rumors: “When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed / Not a twin from your dreams / She’s a crook who was caught.”

The song "Cornelia Street"is another locus of rumors.

Other fan theories question whether Kloss and Swift were a couple.

However, Swift and Kloss have not commented personally on the current status of their friendship in recent years.

It is not known whether Kloss and Swift interacted at all during Kloss' recent surprise appearance at the singer's Los Angeles Eras Tour show.