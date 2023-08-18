Robyn and Kody Brown are setting the record straight about the state of their marriage and whether or not they intend to welcome another wife into their family.

In a new interview with People, the couple reveals that they're not exactly eager to give plural marriage another try.

“The idea of ever marrying again after the experience I’ve had, there’s no reason for me to do that,” Kody Brown said. “I feel like I’ve hit the bottom of a deep swimming pool, but I’ve pushed off and am headed to the surface.”

At one time, Kody Brown had four wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown. Although he was only legally married to Robyn Brown, he considered himself “spiritually” married to his other wives.

Christine and Kody Brown have since divorced, Janelle and Kody Brown are currently separated and Meri and Kody Brown announced the end of their marriage earlier this year.

Kody and Robyn Brown. TLC

Robyn Brown is the sole remaining wife in what was once a plural marriage. In her own interview with People, the reality star said that her family's changing dynamics been challenging to navigate.

“No one should be married while they’re going through a divorce,” she told the publication.

The mother of five described the whole experience as "hell" and said Kody Brown has tried to "self-sabotage and sabotage us" at times.

"I’ve had to work hard not to let him,” she said.

Despite the challenges in their relationship, Robyn Brown said she's still all-in on her marriage.

“I never thought I wanted to leave. I know how much I love Kody,” she said. “He’s doing his best.”

In a "Sister Wives: One on One" special that aired in January 2023 following the end of Season 17, Robyn Brown broached the idea of adding another wife into her marriage with Kody Brown now that his other wives had left him.

When asked if her husband was considering the idea, Robyn Brown said, "He's basically said, 'No.'"

At the time, the reality star acknowledged that she could envision a renewed plural marriage with a new sister wife, but said she was “scared of it because of how badly this has gone.”

“I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, ‘Oh, well. Those didn’t work. So, on to (someone) new,’” she said. “That’s hard for me. That’s really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful.”

Robyn Brown also said she was disappointed that her dream of a plural marriage had gone astray.

“I’ve really, really struggled with it. I don’t know what to do with it. It’s messing with my identity. It’s not the future I wanted,” she said.