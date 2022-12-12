‘Sister Wives:’ Robyn Brown says other sister wives ‘handed’ Kody to her

Robyn Brown comments on Kody's strained relationships with his other wives in the trailer for the upcoming “Sister Wives: One on One” special.

The reality star, 44, opens up about her plural marriage in a new trailer for the multipart series, which will feature in-depth interviews with Kody and his four past and present wives: Robyn, Janelle, Meri and Christine Brown.

Christine announced she was leaving Kody in November 2021. Janelle confirmed she and Kody had separated in the trailer for the "One on One" special following fan speculation and on-screen turmoil.

At one point in the trailer, Robyn looks back on a moment in which her fellow sister wives apparently didn't want anything to do with Kody anymore.

“They handed him (Kody) to me and said, ‘We don’t want to spend time with him’ basically,” she says.

The 44-year-old didn't elaborate on the situation in the short clip, so we'll have to wait for the specials to air to get the full story. But Christine did suggest that Robyn is Kody's favorite wife earlier this season.

“That’s just what it comes down to. I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is. And apparently I’m not treating her well enough, so there’s nothing I can do. I mean, honestly, what he’s asking from me is ridiculous,” Christine said at the time.

Robyn joined the Brown family in 2010. By then, he and his other wives had been together for 16 years. “Sister Wives” first aired in 2010, showing the family adjusting to adding a fourth wife.

In the trailer for the upcoming special, host Sukanya Krishnan asks Kody if Robyn is indeed his favorite wife.

“You know, that’s the most unfair question,” he replies.

Robyn has had her own strained relationships with Kody's other wives over the years. This season, she even asked Christine if she was interested in repairing their relationship while she was preparing to move to Utah, amidst her divorce with Kody. When she learned that Christine needed space, Robyn was disappointed.

“I have definitely been mourning the loss of the family culture and there’s this part of me that has wondered if Kody’s not in the picture for her, will it be easier for her to have a relationship with me and my kids?” she said at the time.

Meanwhile, Kody told Christine that she treated Robyn “like dirt from the very beginning” during a family meeting in Season 17. In response, she said, “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to.”

Despite their strained relationship, Christine and Robyn both agree that they want to be cordial for the sake of their children. Christine’s daughter Mykelti, in particular, is close to Robyn and recently invited her to be present for the birth of her twin sons.

“It just comes down to I’ll do whatever the heck my kids want me to do. And Mykelti needed Robyn there as bad as she needed me there. So of course Robyn was gonna be there,” Christine recently told TODAY.com.

In "Sister Wives" Season 17, amid fractures between Kody and Janelle and Christine, Robyn expresses the fear that the family is changing.

"We’re still here and we don’t need to fail more. We need to fix it,” she said, warning the group that if they don't mend their issues they will “sort of disappear as a family.”

In the upcoming “Sister Wives: One on One” specials, Janelle shared that that she and Kody have been separated for months. Christine also weighs in on her friend's relationship during the trailer.

“For Janelle, I think that she’s frustrated and she’s so hurt. And that man that she was married to, she realizes that he’s totally different. But she’s different too,” she said.