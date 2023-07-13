'Sister Wives' trailer: Robyn Brown breaks down sobbing as other wives leave Kody

Kody Brown may be going through multiple breakups — but as the trailer for Season 18 of "Sister Wives" shows, it's his wife Robyn Brown who seems to be taking it the hardest.

As her dreams of a happy plural marriage implode, Robyn Brown breaks down in tears a new trailer for the upcoming season.

Last season, Kody and Christine Brown divorced after nearly 26 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Kody and Janelle Brown announced that they were separated and Kody and Meri Brown decided to "permanently terminate" their marriage. Season 18 will explore all the breakups.

This season, Robyn is "the only wife secure in her marriage," according to a press release, yet "devastated that her original dream of a big, happy polygamist family is falling apart."

In one clip from the Season 18 trailer, Meri Brown tells Robyn and Kody Brown that she's "not gonna be around" anymore. Robyn laments the changing family dynamics in a confessional interview.

“I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives, with our kids and our grandkids,” she says with tears in her eyes.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Meri Brown explains that Kody Brown seems disinterested in repairing their strained marriage.

"There's no question, Robyn, he's done with me," she says.

In a confessional, Robyn Brown simply says, "Kody's gonna do what Kody's gonna do."

Robyn Brown struggled to adjust to her family's changing dynamics, beginning to with Christine Brown's departure, depicted in Season 17. Robyn Brown was dismayed to hear her sister wife was relocating to Utah.

“I felt like I just got pushed out of an airplane and I wasn’t ready,” she said at the time.

Allegations that Robyn Brown was Kody Brown's favorite wife took center stage in Season 17 of the TLC show. The father of 18 addressed them in a TV special at the end of the season.

“You know, that’s the most unfair question, cause you don’t have any idea what work (Robyn) has done, what she has done as a person, the sacrifices that she’s made, the games that she hasn’t played,” he said.

Robyn Brown also addressed her solid marriage and rumors of favoritism in a post-season special.

“I’m tired of being punished and blamed and people thinking I’m a bad person because ... I’m communicating,” she said.

She continued, saying, “I’m tired of it being somehow a bad thing cause it’s not. I don’t let Kody push me around. I say my truth. I speak to him. I speak to him because he’s my best customer. I do and I expect him to treat me the same way.”

In the Season 18 trailer, one of Janelle Brown's sons, Garrison Brown, addresses the idea that Robyn Brown is the favorite wife.

“You know what, Robyn? Have him! We’re all grown adults that don’t need a father figure anymore,” he says.

Janelle and Kody's Brown's separation will be a big focus in Season 18, which will show the “explosive fight” that inspires the mother of six to kick her husband out of their shared home.