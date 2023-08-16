'Sister Wives': See Kody and Christine Brown meet for the 1st time post split

Christine and Kody Brown meet for the first time since their divorce and her move to Utah in the premiere episode of "Sister Wives" Season 18 — and TODAY.com has an exclusive clip of the moment.

As can be expected given the circumstances, their conversation is a bit awkward.

Last season, Christine Brown announced that she was leaving her plural marriage and relocating to Utah with her youngest daughter, Truely. Season 18, which premieres on Aug. 20, picks back up with Christine and Kody Brown discussing their family's Christmas plans.

In an exclusive clip shared with TODAY.com, the exes meet for lunch and Kody Brown shares the inner monologue that's going through his head in a confessional interview.

"Seeing Christine for the first time is like, ‘Hey, how are ya? Well, it's a little uncomfortable but hope you’re doing well,'" he says. "I feel so betrayed after all that I have done for this marriage and then to have her sort of s--- talk me to the kids, I kind of feel like in my heart I just never wanna see her again. And I wanna spend some time hating her."

At lunch, the conversation's tone is friendly. Christine Brown explains that she plans to be in town for a few days after Christmas. But Kody Brown still has some serious concerns about big family gatherings since he could potentially expose his family to COVID-19.

“Can you guys test (for COVID) in Utah?” he asks.

Christine Brown seems a big perplexed and says, “So even though you had COVID and everything, you still want us to test?”

“Well, Aurora hasn’t had COVID,” he explains, referring to his daughter with fourth wife Robyn Brown.

“Wait, seriously? So everyone got it but Aurora?” Christine Brown replies.

“Nope, she never got it. Yeah, isn’t that trippy?” Kody Brown says.

In a private confessional, Christine Brown says the conversation caught her off guard. “I haven’t talked to Kody about COVID (in a while). I honestly forgot how concerned he is about it,” she says.

Back at lunch, Kody Brown expands on his request.

“You travel here, you get here, you take the test. What I’d like to do is have (the kids) come over. If they can stay close, go see everybody else after so that we've got 'em just solid," he says.

Back in her confessional, Christine Brown explains that her children plan to visit Kody and Robyn Brown's house while she visits with her friend and former sister wife Janelle Brown.

Seemingly replying to a producer's unheard question, the mother of six then says, "I'm not going to go to Robyn's, no."

Robyn Brown then appears in her own confessional interview and shares her feelings about the family's divided Christmas.

"When Janelle told us that she and her kids are gonna do Christmas separate from us it broke my heart. I was very sad to hear it," she says.

The timing checks out: Janelle and Kody’s Brown marriage was on the rocks at the end of last season and they later announced that they were separating.

The topic then moves to Kody Brown's own experiences with COVID-19, and a fight over whether his family is allowed to laugh at his reaction to illness.

Kody Brown asks if his daughter Gwendlyn Brown would be in town for Christmas and Christine Brown says no. He then reminisces about how he had COVID during Gwendlyn Brown's last birthday.

"You were also out of it," Christine Brown says and giggles. "She was ..."

"Was (Gwendlyn) thinking that was funny too? I was out of my mind," Kody Brown replies.

Christine Brown then says "sorry" and Kody Brown continues to talk.

"But when I talk about getting anxiety, Christine, and depression ..." he says.

"I know, and I'm sorry to even laugh a little bit but Gwendlyn was like (amused by it)," she says.

"You’re mean that way, it's OK," he says and winks. Christine Brown seems shocked by his statement.

In a confessional, Christine Brown explained she seemed to minimize his then explains how her ex-husband gets when he's sick.

"I was married to him for 27 years, alright? Every time that guy got sick it was like the whole world revolved around his being sick," she says.

In his own confessional, Kody Brown then describes his experience having COVID.

"COVID was overwhelming for me, not being able to sleep and not being able to breathe," he says.

At lunch, Christine Brown elaborates on why Gwendlyn Brown got a kick out of her dad's behavior when he was sick.

"I'm sorry, I really (am), but Kody her description of you is what's funny. What are you gonna do? Like you can either laugh about things or cry about things and if you can't look back with a sense of humor, what a waste," she says.

“I was in the fetal position on the floor sobbing,” he replies.

In his confessional, the father of 18 then emphasizes that he doesn't find the situation funny.

"Oh, I'm not laughing. I'm not laughing here. I'm not laughing. I haven't been laughing with (Christine) leaving. I've never been laughing about this thing," he says.

"She asked me to stop staying at her place. I wasn't laughing then. She moved my stuff into the garage. I wasn't laughing then. She left with Truely and she left early. I wasn't laughing then. I've never been laughing about this," he continues.