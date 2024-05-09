Taylor Swift is lighting up Paris!

The singer is headed to the French capital to launch the European leg of her "Eras Tour" at the Paris La Défense Arena from May 9 to May 12.

Some Swifties are traveling thousands of miles to catch one of the singer’s four Paris shows — and in fact, anywhere between 20% and 30% of fans set to watch Swift in Paris are American, the arena’s CEO, Frederic Longuépée, told NBC News.

Parisian hotels and restaurants will be packed throughout the weekend, which is a good test for the city’s infrastructure and security leading up to another major event this summer: the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“For four nights, we’ll be the center of the world, which is important to us, because it’s a rehearsal for the Olympics, obviously,” Longuépée said.

Swifties are ready for the return of the "Eras Tour." Hector Vivas / Getty Images file

These shows mark the first time Swift has performed onstage since the release of her record-shattering studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” and many fans are wondering whether tracks from the new album will make it into Swift’s Paris set list.

Swifties are also wondering whether a certain NFL star will be spending time with the singer in the City of Light.

Read on to learn more about Taylor Swift’s Paris “Eras Tour” shows, including how to buy last-minute tickets.

When are Taylor Swift’s Paris tour dates?

There will be four "Eras Tour" dates in Paris on May 9, 10, 11 and 12, with shows beginning at 6:30 p.m. local time.

Each show will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena, which is the largest indoor performance venue in Europe. The massive venue can accommodate 40,000 spectators in "concert mode," according to the arena’s website. Gates will open for attendees at 4:45 p.m.

Paramore will open for Swift at her Paris shows.

What time is it in Paris?

Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.

Since Swift's shows start around 6:30 p.m. in Paris, Americans looking to follow along online should anticipate doing so at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Can fans still get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Paris concerts?

As of this writing on the morning of May 9, there are still last-minute tickets available to Swift’s Paris shows.

According to SeatPick, a website that aggregates tickets from StubHub and other sellers, there are still tickets available for Swift’s May 9 show starting at just over $100 each for general admission, and reaching more than $1,100 each for premium tickets.

There are also tickets available for the May 10 and May 11 shows starting at around $160, and tickets for the final Paris show on May 12 starting at $180.

Prices are kept so (comparatively) low due to France’s stricter laws around reselling tickets. Fans are not allowed to resell tickets for more than their original sale value, according to Ticketmaster’s French website.

Is Travis Kelce going to Taylor Swift’s Paris shows?

Kelce hasn’t confirmed whether he will be joining Swift in the City of Light, but he said in the past he would definitely be supporting his girlfriend during the European leg of her "Eras Tour."

“London’s always an amazing city, Paris is a beautiful city. She’ll be all over Europe, so there won’t be a bad show, I promise you that,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told "Entertainment Tonight" in April.

Asked whether he would be packing his bags for any show in particular, Kelce replied, “Oh, you know I gotta go support.”

“Yeah, I mean, I think we’re both very career driven,” he added. “I think we both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her, and knowing that she’s showing me all the support in the world throughout the season, it’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay.”

The weekend before Swift headed to Paris, Kelce was living his best life at the Kentucky Derby. The NFL star opened up about the “once-in-a-lifetime experience” at the May 4 race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I’m a Derby guy now, man,” Kelce said on the May 8 episode of the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. “It was so much fun.”

The question now is, will Kelce be taken by the view in Paris?

What will be changing during this leg of the ‘Eras Tour’?

Swift’s Paris shows will be her first live performances since the release of her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” in April.

Many Swifties are wondering whether any songs from the new double album will be added to her "Eras Tour" set list.

Considering Swift’s "Eras Tour" is a celebration of all her studio albums, dating back to her eponymous debut album in 2006, it would only make sense for her latest album to be featured, too.

The singer hinted as much in an April 25 YouTube Shorts video, which showed a montage of Swift and her backup dancers rehearsing for their European shows.

Many of the scenes were familiar from previous "Eras Tour" shows, but fans noticed one brand-new scene: Swift standing with her backup dancers behind her sporting top hats and holding canes.

“OMG SHE IS ADDING A NEW ERAAAAAAAAAA,”one fan commented on her YouTube video.

“WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT HOW THIS MEANS TAYLOR IS ADDING TTPD TO THE ERAS TOUR SETLIST!?!?” another person wrote.

“The Tortured Poets Department” has been shattering records since its April 19 release. The day it came out, the album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day, and Swift became Spotify’s most-streamed artist in a single day, the streaming service announced on Instagram.

The album also launched with a record-breaking 2.6 million equivalent album units (which includes downloads, streams, and CD, vinyl and cassette sales) earned the first week of its release in the U.S., according Luminate, Billboard reported.

Swift said her “mind is blown” by the album’s success.

“I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album,” she wrote in an April 28 Instagram post. “2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.

“I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS??” she added. “May 9th can’t come soon enough.”