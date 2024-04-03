Travis Kelce is one supportive boyfriend.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has already seen his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift perform in the U.S., Argentina, Singapore and Australia. Now, he’s gearing up to head across the pond with her, he says.

When talking to “Entertainment Tonight,” the NFL star spoke about Swift continuing her “Eras Tour” in Europe.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Kelce said in an interview on April 2. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing up.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

“She’ll be all over Europe,” Kelce continued. “There won’t be a bad show, I promise you that.”

Swift will resume her international dates May 9, kicking off her Europe tour dates in Paris, France. She will perform eight nights in London at Wembley Stadium on June 21 to June 23, as well as Aug. 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20.

The athlete said he will definitely go on the road with her, telling the outlet, “Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it.”

“We’re both very career-driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her — and knowing that she’s showing me all the support in the world throughout the season — it’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay,” he said.

Kelce, meanwhile, also shared insight into dating the musician, sharing how it’s been “fun to experience her taste in music.”

He spoke about seeing her dive into her music and what she listens to.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 2 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

“She’s so amazing at what she does,” he said. “And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It’s been fun to hear her take on it.”

While the football player shared that he’s also a “music lover” and likes to listen to a variety of artists, a Swift track always makes his playlist.

“That’s my everyday playlist. Not just my game day,” he said.

It appears as though Swift’s music also gets Kelce pumped. Just last week, the athlete’s friends tried to distract him by playing “Bad Blood” while he was golfing. Instead of messing with his concentration, the trick backfired.

“Oh no, this backfired!” one person is heard in former NBA player Chandler Parsons’ Instagram story video, while another yelled, “He did it.”

After a great swing, Kelce started dancing along to the song and even singing along to it. “Oh, he likes it,” another person said in the background.

Kelce previously raved about attending Swift's Singapore shows.

“(I) got to see two amazing shows of the ‘Eras Tour,’ the last of the leg that Taylor has until she’s back at it here in a couple of months,” he said on the March 13 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.