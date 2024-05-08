Travis Kelce is already an NFL legend, podcast superstar and boyfriend of the biggest music artist on the planet. Now, he’s about to add “actor” to his résumé.

The three-time Super Bowl champion has joined the cast of the upcoming FX horror series “Grotesquerie.” Kelce is one of the stars listed on the cast on the show’s IMDb page, along with Lesley Manville, Niecy Nash, Courtney B. Vance and Tessa Ferrer.

On May 7, Nash posted an Instagram video of her and Kelce, hyping the series.

“Guys, guess who I am working with on ‘Grotesquerie’?” she said before panning the camera over to show a smiling Kelce.

“Jumping into new territory, with Niecy!” he said.

“We on site!” Nash said.

“This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!” she captioned the video, referring to Kelce’s trio of Super Bowl wins and her Emmy win for starring in the 2022 miniseries “Monster.”

Travis Kelce is fired up to work with Niecy Nash. @killatrav via Instagram

Kelce shared the same clip on his Instagram story.

“Steppin into a new world with one of the legends @niecynash1,” he wrote alongside the clip.

“Grotesquerie” is from Ryan Murphy, who created “Monster,” “Nip/Tuck,” “Glee” and “American Horror Story.” “Grotesquerie” doesn’t yet have a synopsis or release date, but Ryan Murphy Productions released a teaser clip earlier this yet that featured Nash in a spooky voiceover.

Travis Kelce hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2023. NBC / Will Heath / Getty Images

Kelce’s involvement in the show is another step in his evolution as a multi-faceted star. He’s on a track to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame and has legions of fans, thanks to his “New Heights” podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. His profile has soared in the last year, thanks to his romance with Taylor Swift.

Acting is a relatively new venture for Kelce. He did host “Saturday Night Live” in 2023 and made a guest appearance on the Showtime comedy series “Moonbase 8” in 2020. He had his own reality TV dating show, “Catching Kelce,” that aired on “E!” in 2016.

Kelce will also host the upcoming Prime Video game show “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”, a spinoff of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?”