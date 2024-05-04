Travis Kelce spotted in Louisville ahead of the Kentucky Derby

Travis Kelce was spotted at an event the night before the Kentucky Derby, leaving fans wondering if he and Taylor Swift will attend the famous horse race.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was photographed at the Sports Illustrated Revel at the Races party May 3.

Travis Kelce attends Sports Illustrated Revel at the Races party. Sarah Anne Cohen / Getty Images

The party was held at Ice House in downtown Louisville and included a performance by The Chainsmokers.

The NFL star reunited with the group after joining them in the DJ booth following the 2024 Super Bowl for a special remix of Swift’s song “You Belong With Me."

Alex Pall, one half of the popular DJ duo, featured the Kansas City Chiefs star on his Instagram story. He shared a snap of Kelce posing with Chandler Parsons as both athletes looked off into the distance.

Travis Kelce attended an event featuring the Chainsmokers the night before the Kentucky Derby. Instagram

The Kentucky Derby is set for May 4, with the race scheduled to begin around 7 p.m. ET.

Parsons said on the "Up And Adams Show" that Kelce is in town for Saturday's race. It is unclear if Swift will join him in Churchill Downs.

TODAY.com has reached out to Swift's representatives for comment.

Fans are also wondering if the singer will attend the 2024 Met Gala on May 6.

Swift's “Eras Tour” resumes on May 9 in France for four nights at Paris La Defense Arena.

Swift has previously opened up about her intense training regimen in order to perform her three-hour-long show multiple nights a week.

The singer told Time that she initially prepared for six months before the tour kicked off in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Her routine included singing the entire set list while running on a treadmill, strength-training, and choreography. She also changed her lifestyle to train for the tour, including abstaining from alcohol.

Recovery in between the runs of her shows became important for the singer, too, with Swift saying that she gave herself a full day to rest.

“I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there,” she told the magazine. “I can barely speak because I’ve been singing for three hours straight.”

In February and March, Swift continued the international leg of her tour in Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney and Singapore before taking two months off, which coincided with the release of her new album “The Tortured Poets Department” on April 19.

During her break from the tour, Swift and Kelce also got to spend time as a couple.

They both attended the first weekend of Coachella to support Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers and Ice Spice. At the end of April, Swift and Kelce also supported Patrick Mahomes' foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, at a charity gala in Las Vegas.