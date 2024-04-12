As thousands of people head to the Coachella Valley this weekend and next for the annual California music festival, many Swifties are wondering if their favorite pop star will make an appearance.

Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, did not respond to TODAY.com's request for comment on if they will attend Coachella, but neither have any known public events this weekend or the next.

They have also been spotted together out and about around Los Angeles in the past few weeks.

While Kelce returned to the University of Cincinnati for "one night only" on April 11 to host a live version of his podcast with his brother, co-host and fellow NFL star Jason Kelce, he would have plenty of time to return to California ahead of the festival, which kicks off April 12.

Who is performing at Coachella?

Another reason it seems plausible that Swift would head to the Colorado Desert for the music festival is that several of her friends are performing.

Lana Del Rey is set to perform on April 12 at 11:20 p.m. on the main Coachella Stage, as is Sabrina Carpenter at 6 p.m.

Del Rey appeared on "Snow on the Beach" from the "Midnights" album and is a known close friend of the pop star. Carpenter recently served as Swift's opening act on her ever-popular "Eras" tour.

On Saturday, longtime Swift collaborator and close friend Jack Antonoff will be performing on the Mojave stage with his band, Bleachers, at 6:50 p.m. Antonoff, formerly of the band Fun., co-wrote and produced Swift’s albums, “Reputation,” “Lover,” “Folklore,” “Evermore” and “Midnights.” He's also helped Swift re-record all of her “Taylor’s Version” albums so far. He's produced most of the “From the Vault” tracks that weren’t featured on the original albums.

Rapper Ice Spice is slated to perform at 8:30 April 13 on the Sahara stage. Spice and Swift collaborated on a remix of “Karma" and the rapper was spotted hanging out with Swift at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Other headliners for the desert festival include Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt.

How to livestream Coachella

If you want to watch Coachella without taking a trip to the desert and standing for hours, the festival is slated to be streamed on YouTube.

The streams, slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Friday, are organized by stage (rather than by act) and can be found here.