Taylor Swift reveals how she got in shape for ‘Eras’ and why she quit drinking on tour

Each one of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concerts clocks in at over three hours long, and now we finally know how the pop star is able to physically pull off such a feat over and over (and over) again.

Swift, who was named Time's 2023 Person of the Year, shared in a profile with the magazine a number of revelations from the last year of her life, including how she physically prepared for her "Eras" concerts.

Taylor Swift performs in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 9, 2023. Natacha Pisarenko / AP

The tour, which launched March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, is currently scheduled to run through November 2024. Each show runs about three hours and 15 minutes long as she moves through a 44-song set list covering 10 studio albums.

Aaron Dessner, one of her co-writers on the "Folklore" and "Evermore" albums, expanded on the level of endurance required for her performances.

"She makes it look easy but it’s really a feat of incredible endurance," he told People. "It’s hard to think of an example of someone who matches that kind of output, except maybe Bruce Springsteen, but he doesn’t have to cover as much ground as Taylor does up there."

How Taylor Swift prepared physically for the "Eras Tour"

Being prepared to sing, play and dance through a 44-song set list came with some serious cardio, Swift shared, beginning six months prior to the tour's first show.

"Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud," she told Time. "Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs."

She also worked with her New York City gym, Dogpound, on a strength-training program. Then came the choreography.

Taylor Swift performs onstage on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Omar Vega / Getty Images

"I had three months of dance training because I wanted to get it in my bones," she shared. "I wanted to be so overrehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought.”

Getting her body and mind prepared for the tour also meant largely quitting alcohol.

"Doing that show with a hangover, I don't want to know that world."

How Taylor Swift recovers in between tour stops

As far as recovery in between shows, Swift gives herself one day to fully rest.

"I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there," she shared. "I can barely speak because I've been singing for three hours straight."

Taylor Swift performs on Nov. 19, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Getty Images

Now that the tour is well underway, Swift said that keeping up her strength between tour stops is essential.

“I know I’m going on that stage whether I’m sick, injured, heartbro- ken, uncomfortable or stressed,” she said. “That’s part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I’m going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure.”