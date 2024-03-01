Every surprise song Taylor Swift has performed on the ‘Eras Tour’ so far

During every "Eras Tour" concert, there comes a time that audiences are always waiting for: surprise song o'clock.
The Swiftie shorthand term refers to the point when Taylor Swift ditches the production of each era and returns to the stage with just a guitar and a piano. Onstage, Swift often refers to this as the "acoustic set." Usually, this consists of two songs that aren't part of the show's set list and differ each night of the tour.
Originally, Swift said she'd aim not to repeat surprise songs during the "Eras Tour," leaving fans to track each night's performances like detectives, watching their favorite songs get picked off in the lead up to their own concert date.
But after Swift announced that she "reset" the eligibility of all songs for 2024 and introduced twists — like three surprise songs or mashup performances — it's impossible to predict what she'll do next.
Intrepid Swifties keeping record of all the songs Swift has performed have noted that, while there are several songs that have been played multiple times, there are some songs that the singer has not played as a surprise track. Those include:
- "Mary's Song"
- "A Perfectly Good Heart"
- "Crazier"
- "The Way I Loved You"
- "Change"
- "Superstar"
- "We Were Happy"
- "That's When"
- "Don't You"
- "Bye Bye Baby"
- "Girl At Home"
- "Ronan"
- "Babe"
- "Forever Winter"
- "Run"
- "Foolish One"
- "Sweeter Than Fiction"
- "I Did Something Bad"
- "London Boy"
- "Soon You'll Get Better"
- "It's Nice To Have a Friend"
- "Only the Young"
- "Beautiful Ghosts"
- "Happiness"
- "Long Story Short"
- "Closure"
- "Carolina"
- "Paris"
- "Glitch"
Here's a list of all the surprise songs Swift has performed since the start of the "Eras Tour" in March 2023.
A running list of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' surprise songs
- Feb. 26, Sydney: "Would've, Could've, Should've" and "Ivy" mashup; "Forever & Always" and "Maroon" mashup.
- Feb. 25, Sydney: "Is It Over Now?" and "I Wish You Would" mashup; "Haunted" and "Exile" mashup.
- Feb. 24, Sydney: "Should've Said No" and "You're Not Sorry" mashup; "New Year's Day" and "Peace" mashup
- Feb. 23, Sydney: "How You Get the Girl" and "White Horse" mashup; "Coney Island" and "White Horse" mashup, performed with Sabrina Carpenter.
- Feb. 18, Melbourne: "Come Back... Be Here" and "Daylight" mashup; "Teardrops On My Guitar."
- Feb. 17, Melbourne: "Getaway Car," "August" and "The Other Side of the Door" mashup; "This Is Me Trying."
- Feb. 16, Melbourne: "Red" and "You're Losing Me."
- Feb. 10, Tokyo: "Come In with the Rain" and "You're On Your Own, Kid."
- Feb. 9, Tokyo: "Superman" and "The Outside."
- Feb. 8, Tokyo: "Eyes Open" and "Electric Touch."
- Feb. 7, Tokyo: "Dear Reader" and "Holy Ground."
- Nov. 26, 2023, São Paulo: "Say Don't Go" and "It's Time to Go."
- Nov. 25, 2023, São Paulo: "Safe and Sound" and "Untouchable."
- Nov. 24, 2023, São Paulo: "Now That We Don't Talk" and "Innocent."
- Nov. 20, 2023, Rio de Janeiro: "Me!" and "So It Goes."
- Nov. 19, 2023, Rio de Janeiro: "Dancing With Our Hands Tied" and "Bigger Than the Whole Sky."
- Nov. 17, 2023, Rio de Janeiro: "Stay Beautiful" and "Suburban Legends."
- Nov. 12, 2023, Buenos Aires: "Better than Revenge" and "Slut!"
- Nov. 11, 2023, Buenos Aires: "Is It Over Now?" and "End Game."
- Nov. 9, 2023, Buenos Aires: "The Very First Night" and "Labyrinth."
- Aug. 27, 2023, Mexico City: "Afterglow" and "Maroon."
- Aug. 26, 2023, Mexico City: "Cornelia Street" and "You're On Your Own, Kid."
- Aug. 25, 2023, Mexico City: "Tell Me Why" and "Snow on the Beach."
- Aug. 24, 2023, Mexico City: "I Forgot That You Existed" and "Sweet Nothing."
- Aug. 9, 2023, Los Angeles: "New Romantics" and "New Year's Day."
- Aug. 8, 2023, Los Angeles: "I Know Places" and "King of My Heart."
- Aug. 7, 2023, Los Angeles: "Dress" and "Exile."
- Aug. 5, 2023, Los Angeles: "Death by a Thousand Cuts" and "You're On Your Own, Kid" (featured in the "Eras Tour" concert film).
- Aug. 4, 2023, Los Angeles: "Our Song" (featured in the "Eras Tour" concert film) and "You Are In Love."
- Aug. 3, 2023, Los Angeles: "I Can See You" and "Maroon."
- July 29, 2023, Santa Clara: "Stay Stay Stay" and "All of the Girls You Loved Before."
- July 28, 2023, Santa Clara: "Right Where You Left Me" (performed with Aaron Dessner) and "Castles Crumbling."
- July 23, 2023, Seattle: "Message in a Bottle" and "Tied Together with a Smile."
- July 22, 2023, Seattle: "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" and "Everything Has Changed."
- July 15, 2023, Denver: "Starlight" and "Back to December."
- July 14, 2023, Denver: "Picture to Burn" and "Timeless."
- July 8, 2023, Kansas City: "Last Kiss" and "Dorothea."
- July 7, 2023, Kansas City: "Never Grow Up" and "When Emma Falls in Love."
- July 1, 2023, Cincinnati: "Ivy" (performed with Aaron Dessner); "I Miss You, I'm Sorry" (performed with Gracie Abrams); "Call It What You Want."
- June 30, 2023, Cincinnati: "I'm Only Me When I'm With You" and "Evermore."
- June 24, 2023, Minneapolis: "Dear John" and "Daylight."
- June 23, 2023, Minneapolis: "Paper Rings" and "If This Was A Movie."
- June 17, 2023, Pittsburgh: "Seven" (performed with Aaron Dessner) and "The Story of Us."
- June 16, 2023, Pittsburgh: "Mr. Perfectly Fine" and "The Last Time."
- June 10, 2023, Detroit: "All You Had To Do Was Stay" and "Breathe."
- June 9, 2023, Detroit: "Haunted" and "I Almost Do."
- June 4, 2023, Chicago: "Hits Different" and "The Moment I Knew."
- June 3, 2023, Chicago: "You All Over Me" (performed with Maren Morris) and "I Don't Want to Live Forever."
- June 2, 2023, Chicago: "I Wish You Would" and "The Lakes."
- May 28, 2023, East Rutherford: "Welcome to New York" and "Clean."
- May 27, 2023, East Rutherford: "Holy Ground" and "False God."
- May 26, 2023, East Rutherford: "Getaway Car" (performed with Jack Antonoff) and "Maroon."
- May 21, 2023, Foxborough: "I Think He Knows" and "Red."
- May 20, 2023, Foxborough: "Question...?" and "Invisible."
- May 19, 2023, Foxborough: "Should've Said No" and "Better Man."
- May 14, 2023, Philadelphia: "Hey Stephen" and "The Best Day."
- May 13, 2023, Philadelphia: "Forever & Always" and "This Love."
- May 12, 2023, Philadelphia: "Gold Rush" and "Come Back... Be Here."
- May 7, 2023, Nashville: "Would've, Could've, Should've" (performed with Aaron Dessner) and "Mine."
- May 6, 2023, Nashville: "Out of the Woods" and "Fifteen."
- May 5, 2023, Nashville: "Sparks Fly" and "Teardrops on my Guitar."
- April 30, 2023, Atlanta: "I Bet You Think About Me" and "How You Get the Girl."
- April 29, 2023, Atlanta: "High Infidelity" and "Gorgeous."
- April 28, 2023, Atlanta: "The Other Side of the Door" and "Coney Island."
- April 23, 2023, Houston: "Begin Again" and "Cold As You."
- April 22, 2023, Houston: "A Place in This World" and "Today Was a Fairytale."
- April 21, 2023, Houston: "Wonderland" and "You're Not Sorry."
- April 15, 2023, Tampa: “Mad Woman” (performed with Aaron Dessner) and “Mean.”
- April 14, 2023, Tampa: "The Great War" (performed with Aaron Dessner) and "You're On Your Own, Kid."
- April 13, 2023, Tampa: “Speak Now” and “Treacherous.”
- April 2, 2023, Arlington: "Jump Then Fall" and "The Lucky One."
- April 1, 2023, Arlington: "Death By a Thousand Cuts" and "Clean."
- March 31, 2023, Arlington: "Sad Beautiful Tragic" and "Ours."
- March 25, 2023, Las Vegas: "Cowboy Like Me" (performed with Marcus Mumford) and "White Horse."
- March 24, 2023, Las Vegas: "Our Song" and "Snow on the Beach."
- March 18, 2023, Glendale: "This Is Me Trying" and "State of Grace."
- March 17, 2023, Glendale: "Mirrorball" and "Tim McGraw."