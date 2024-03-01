Every surprise song Taylor Swift has performed on the ‘Eras Tour’ so far

During every "Eras Tour" concert, there comes a time that audiences are always waiting for: surprise song o'clock.

The Swiftie shorthand term refers to the point when Taylor Swift ditches the production of each era and returns to the stage with just a guitar and a piano. Onstage, Swift often refers to this as the "acoustic set." Usually, this consists of two songs that aren't part of the show's set list and differ each night of the tour.

Originally, Swift said she'd aim not to repeat surprise songs during the "Eras Tour," leaving fans to track each night's performances like detectives, watching their favorite songs get picked off in the lead up to their own concert date.

Taylor Swift performs a surprise song in Melbourne. Graham Denholm / Getty Images

But after Swift announced that she "reset" the eligibility of all songs for 2024 and introduced twists — like three surprise songs or mashup performances — it's impossible to predict what she'll do next.

Intrepid Swifties keeping record of all the songs Swift has performed have noted that, while there are several songs that have been played multiple times, there are some songs that the singer has not played as a surprise track. Those include:

"Mary's Song"

"A Perfectly Good Heart"

"Crazier"

"The Way I Loved You"

"Change"

"Superstar"

"We Were Happy"

"That's When"

"Don't You"

"Bye Bye Baby"

"Girl At Home"

"Ronan"

"Babe"

"Forever Winter"

"Run"

"Foolish One"

"Sweeter Than Fiction"

"I Did Something Bad"

"London Boy"

"Soon You'll Get Better"

"It's Nice To Have a Friend"

"Only the Young"

"Beautiful Ghosts"

"Happiness"

"Long Story Short"

"Closure"

"Carolina"

"Paris"

"Glitch"

Here's a list of all the surprise songs Swift has performed since the start of the "Eras Tour" in March 2023.

A running list of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' surprise songs

Feb. 26, Sydney: "Would've, Could've, Should've" and "Ivy" mashup; "Forever & Always" and "Maroon" mashup.

Feb. 25, Sydney: "Is It Over Now?" and "I Wish You Would" mashup; "Haunted" and "Exile" mashup.

Feb. 24, Sydney: "Should've Said No" and "You're Not Sorry" mashup; "New Year's Day" and "Peace" mashup

Feb. 23, Sydney: "How You Get the Girl" and "White Horse" mashup; "Coney Island" and "White Horse" mashup, performed with Sabrina Carpenter.