‘The Eras Tour’ film set list: What we know so far

With 10 studio albums under her belt, Taylor Swift has more than enough songs to make up the set list to her nearly three-hour “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” film, which is being released in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 12 and globally on Oct. 13.

While it's likely that most of the songs Swift performed on her "Eras Tour" made the cut, TODAY staffers who attended the movie premiere in Los Angeles Oct. 11 have confirmed that a few tunes aren't featured in the film.

Read on to learn everything we know so far about the set list to Swift's "Eras Tour" film.

What songs were cut from the movie?

After attending the movie's premiere in Los Angeles, TODAY staffers confirmed three songs were not included in the film: "The Archer" (from the 2019 album "Lover"), "No Body, No Crime" (from the 2020 album "Evermore") and "Cardigan" (from the 2020 album "Folklore").

TODAY staffers also confirmed that "Long Live," featured in the 2010 album "Speak Now," was not shown during the movie, but it played during the credits.

Additionally, The New York Times reported that "Wildest Dreams," from the 2004 album "1989," didn't make the cut.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Are there any surprise songs included in the film?

Yes, there are! Swift performed surprise songs during her "Eras Tour," and TODAY staffers confirmed at least two have appeared in the movie, which IMDB reports was filmed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where Swift had a six-night run during her tour in August. (TODAY.com has reached out to Swift's team for confirmation of the movie's filming location.)

The two tunes are “Our Song,” a track featured on Swift's 2006 self-titled debut studio album, and “You’re On Your Own Kid,” featured on her most recent studio album, “Midnights," which came out in 2022.

What songs did Swift perform during her "Eras Tour"?

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour " at Ford Field on June 9, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Scott Legato / Getty Images

Taking a look at the set list that Swift performed on the opening night of her "Eras Tour" is a good way to see which bops have a good chance of being in the film.

Here’s the full set list that Swift performed when she kicked off her tour on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, according to Variety.