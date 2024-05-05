Who is Kate Hudson’s fiancé? All about Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson collaborated with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa on her debut album “Glorious.”

Hudson appeared on TODAY May 3 to discuss her music, explaining that getting to work with her partner on it was a “really special” experience.

“Writing with my partner, Danny Fujikawa — my fiancé — and him producing the record with Linda Perry and Johan Carlsson, that’s it. That’s really special for us,” she said.

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star, 45, who has been dating Fujikawa, 37, since 2016, also opened up about the collaborating process with her fiancé. She called him “an incredibly talented musician” and said she felt “privileged” to work with him.

“He’s very quiet and to himself. He’s not interested in being in front of anything,” she said. “But working with your partner is interesting because you have moments where you’re like ‘No’ and then moments where he really would step in front and say ‘This is what’s best for the song.’”

During her interview, Hudson had plenty of nice things to say about her fiancé’s family, calling them “the best.”

“I always say Danny and I could never break up because the family is just too good,” she said. “I don’t know how it happened, but it did, and I feel so lucky.”

Hudson’s debut album is set to release on May 17. She co-wrote her lead single “Talk About Love” with Linda Perry and Fujikawa. The couple also worked on the song “Live Forever,” which was accompanied by a music video featuring her son Ryder.

The actor is a mom of three and welcomed her daughter, Rani Rose, in October 2018 with Fujikawa.

Hudson was previously married to musician Chris Robinson until the couple split in 2007. The former couple welcomed their son Ryder Russell Robinson in January 2004. She also shares son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 12, with her ex-fiancé, Matt Bellamy.

Despite Fujikawa mostly staying out of the spotlight, he took a moment to praise his partner on the red carpet at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s “An Unforgettable Evening” gala in March 2019 when Hudson was honored with The Courage Award.

“What makes her the most courageous... [is that] in the face of fear, she doesn’t back down. That’s for sure,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve seen her do things that I can’t imagine doing myself and I’m very proud of her. And I’m in awe of her for some of the things that she is able to do when she sets her mind to it.”

Here’s everything to know about Kate Hudson’s fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

Danny Fujikawa performed with his band Chief at Reading Festival 2010. Andy Sheppard / Redferns

He is a musician

Hudson and Fujikawa have a shared passion for music.

Fujikawa was the frontman of the rock band, Chief, who met while attending New York University in the early aughts. The band included his brother, Michael Fujikawa, along with Evan Koga and Mike Moonves.

After self-releasing their EP “The Castle Is Gone” in 2008, the group signed to Domino Records and released several singles in addition to the 2010 album “Modern Rituals.”

Fujikawa told Domino Publishing, “Chief has opened my eyes musically.”

“I’m not just working on my own anymore and in that way I’ve grown as a person: I started out as a guitarist and now I have a voice,” he said. “I want people to be able to hear just how proud we are of all of these songs.”

After Chief disbanded, Fujikawa co-founded the record label Lightwave Records in 2013 with Chris Acosta from the band The Delta Mirror.

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson met through Sara and Erin Foster. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

He and Kate Hudson met when she was 23

Though Hudson and Fujikawa didn’t start dating until the end of 2016, they initially met more than a decade prior.

Hudson marked the anniversary of their first date on Instagram in December 2017, writing that she and Fujikawa first met when she was 23 and pregnant with her son Ryder. She said that she and Fujikawa met through his “step sisters,” Sara Foster and Erin Foster.

Fujikawa’s late father, Ron, was in a relationship with Rebecca Dyer for 10 years when he died in 2012, though the couple never officially married. Dyer shared three children with David Foster: Jordan, Erin, and Sara.

“A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date,” Hudson wrote in the caption. “No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move!”

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson welcomed daughter Rani Rose in 2018. Kate Hudson / Instagram

He and Kate Hudson share one daughter

Hudson and Fujikawa welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose, on Oct. 2, 2018.

Rani, pronounced Ronnie, was named after her late grandfather. Hudson explained on social media, “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

Hudson shared a touching post on Instagram in the weeks after giving birth capturing a tender moment between Fujikawa and their newborn daughter. In the video, set to the song “Not Alone” by Patty Griffin, he cradled Rani in his lap as he brushed her forehead with his thumb.

“Kind beautiful man, your pure love is such a gift,” Hudson wrote in the caption.

Hudson previously said on TODAY in 2019 that she thought she was done having kids after she welcomed her son, Bingham. She explained, “And then I met Danny and was like, ‘Alright, I got to pump them out for him.”

Hudson was asked by Byrdie in December 2022 whether she wanted to expand her family again and have a fourth child.

“I’ve been having children my entire life,” she said. “I’ve got my 4-year-old and I’ve got a kid in college. And I don’t even know if I’m done yet. You know, I don’t have that answer yet.”

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson got engaged nearly three years after welcoming their daughter. Kate Hudson / Instagram

He and Kate Hudson got engaged in 2021

Hudson announced her engagement to Fujikawa on Instagram in September 2021. She posted a photo of the couple nearly kissing with her ring on full display, adding in the caption, “Let’s go!”

The actor was previously married to Black Crowes lead singer Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007 before she got engaged to the Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy.

In February 2023, she said on the “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” podcast that she and Fujikawa were still in the process of planning their wedding.

“Right now, planning a wedding feels insane. But I’m excited to plan a wedding,” she said. “I go back and forth between a small wedding and a large wedding. … My first wedding was so small, so there’s a part of me that wants the big bash.”

Hudson also said that the couple were considering having a traditional ceremony to honor her fiancé’s Japanese heritage.

She said that their nuptials will “totally be a destination wedding,” adding, “It will be such an adventure that people will have to really want to come.”

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson are no strangers to blended families. Kate Hudson / Instagram

He and Kate Hudson embrace their blended families

Hudson told The Times in November 2022 that Fujikawa is “such a wonderful dad and stepdad.”

The actor co-parents son Ryder with Robinson and son Bingham with Bellamy, who is married to model Elle Evans. She told the publication that she is friends with Evans and that both of their families have taken trips together.

“It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it,” she said.

Fujikawa and Hudson are certainly no strangers to a blended family, either.

Hudson grew up in a blended family. She and her brother, Oliver Hudson, didn’t have a relationship with their father, Bill Hudson, and were raised by their mom Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell. The “Tombstone” star welcomed son Boston with his ex-wife Season Hubley in 1980 before welcoming son Wyatt with Hawn in 1986.

Fujikawa has two biological brothers, Michael and Brady. He also had a close relationship with Jordan, Erin, and Sara Foster due to his father’s long-term relationship with their mother, despite not being official stepsiblings by marriage.