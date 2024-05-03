Kate Hudson has gone from playing a groupie worshiping the band to becoming the lead singer herself.

The Oscar-nominated actor who rose to fame by playing "Band-Aid" Penny Lane in "Almost Famous" is showing another side of her talent as a singer-songwriter. Her first album is coming out in May after she considered making the leap into music for years.

"When you’re younger, it’s more about how others see you, and I think as you get older, it’s more about what fulfills you, and that’s this for me," Hudson told Savannah Guthrie on TODAY May 3. "All the warmth I’m receiving, too, feels great, and I’m just so happy that I decided to do it."

Kate Hudson performed two songs off her new album, "Glorious," on TODAY. Nathan Congleton

Here's what to know about the upcoming release.

Why is Kate Hudson coming out with an album?

The "Glass Onion" star said singing has been part of her life since she was a child, but she admittedly was afraid of how going from acting to releasing music would be received.

"Oh my God, it’s so scary," she told Savannah. "That’s why I think it took me so long. I want people to love it, obviously, but I think that part of why I was so afraid to do it was because I was concerned about that.

"After Covid, I was like, 'If I don’t do it, then I’m missing a huge part of my creative life experience and what a shame that would be for me, personally.' I was just like, 'I have to do it.' And so here I am."

Her early success in acting also created a fork in the road when it came to pursuing music. She was only 19 when she auditioned for her Oscar-nominated role in "Almost Famous," and followed that by starring in hit rom-coms like "How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days."

"I got very famous very young, and especially at that time, that (music) dream kind of just went to the side a little for many years," she said.

"This idea that I was too afraid to share my music, it was like scratching at me to say, 'Why do I have this fear? I need to put my music out in the world.' Whether people like it or not," she continued.

What is Kate Hudson’s album called?

The album title is "Glorious" and features these 12 songs:

"Gonna Find Out" "Fire" "The Nineties" "Live Forever" "Talk About Love" "Love Ain't Easy" "Romeo" "Never Made a Moment" "Lying to Myself" "Not Easy to Know" "Glorious" "Touch the Light"

When does ‘Glorious’ come out?

The album will be released on May 17.

On May 3, Hudson celebrated receiving a vinyl copy of it by sharing an unboxing video on Instagram.

"She's born!!!! Ah!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

Has she released any of the album’s songs yet?

Hudson, 45, released the first single, "Talk About Love," in January. She co-wrote the song with Linda Perry and her fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa.

"He’s an incredibly talented musician, and honestly I feel privileged," Hudson said on the 3rd hour of TODAY on May 3.

"Working with your partner is interesting because you have moments where you’re like, ‘No.’ And then moments where he really kind of would step in front and say, 'I think this is best for the song.'"

In March, she released a video for the song "Live Forever" featuring home video footage of her oldest son, Ryder Robinson, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, the lead singer of The Black Crowes.

Hudson also performed “Live Forever” on TODAY May 3. The emotional song was written about growing up as a parent after having Ryder at a young age and feeling like time flew by.

"It took me actually a long time to be able to sing this song," she told Savannah. "I was really young when I had him, and what it's like to be a young mom, and then to just only know your adult life with your child.

"Then they leave and you still feel young and you're like, 'What just happened? How is this even possible that he's leaving me?' But it's also just like a celebration of what it is to let your children fly and go."

Hudson also released the album's opening song, "Gonna Find Out," in April.