Kate Hudson releases her ‘delicious and sexy’ first single — co-written with her fiancé

Kate Hudson has some pipes!

On Jan. 30, Hudson released her debut single, "Talk About Love," where she sings about all the excitement that someone can feel in a relationship.

In a press release, the "Almost Famous" star, 44, revealed why she wanted to make "Talk About Love" her debut single.

She said, “You only have one first single and I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in. I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful. But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love. It was a lot to put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!”

Hudson co-wrote "Talk About Love" with Linda Perry and her fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa. The record was also produced by Fujikawa and songwriter Johan Carlsson.

Hudson, who has an album due later this year, recalled how music has always been a part of her life.

"I have always had a room for my piano ever since I began living on my own," she said in the press release. "I’ve been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child. But it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music. Finally, for me, that time is now.”

Hudson noted that Perry was the one who "challenged" her to write a full album once she heard her sing.

"That’s when I decided to complete the song cycle," she said. "It might’ve been crazy to some, but once I committed, all the songs, the sounds and even the way the recording process came together, the timing was right.”

So far, fans seem to love Hudson's new song. On Instagram, they raved about the catchy tune on a post that Hudson shared of herself teasing the bop.

"You have a wonderful voice. Love this," one person wrote with a heart emoji.

Another said, "I dig it. Cannot wait for the album!!"

A third wrote, "Love, love, love! I was wondering why you haven’t started singing professionally earlier. Your voice is unbelievable.!!!"