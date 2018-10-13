Kate Hudson shares tender video of boyfriend smitten by their newborn daughter

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Kate Hudson is soaking up sweet family time.

In a dreamy video she posted Friday to Instagram, Hudson's boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, cradles and lovingly adores their newborn daughter, Rani Rose, who was born on Oct. 2.

"Kind beautiful man, your pure love is such a gift," the actress captioned the intimate video. As new dad Fujikawa cuddles his infant daughter, Patty Griffin's tender song "Not Alone" plays in the background.

Earlier this week, Hudson shared a heartwarming mom-daughter moment with little Rani Rose. In the shot, we see the newborn held over her mama's shoulder and the precious details of her itty-bitty baby hand.

Rani Rose is the third child of Hudson's, who is also mom to Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 7, with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy.

Hudson, 39, and musician Fujikawa, 32, have been dating since 2017, but have known each other since 2003 through family friends. The pair have been happily keeping fans updated about their new family addition since they first broke Hudson's pregnancy news in April with a gender reveal video.

The day after Rani Rose's birth, Hudson shared a slideshow explaining the story behind the newborn's name.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” Hudson wrote. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor."

It's clear Hudson and Fujikawa are enjoying their time as new parents. Congrats to the happy family!