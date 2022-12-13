Kate Hudson was asked if she wants a 4th kid. Here’s how she responded

Kate Hudson was 23 when she welcomed her first child.

“I’ve been having children my entire life,” Hudson, 43, told Byrdie. “I’ve got my 4-year-old and I’ve got a kid in college. And I don’t even know if I’m done yet. You know, I don’t have that answer yet.”

Hudson shares daughter, Rani, 4, with her fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa. She is also mom to Ryder, 18, and Bingham, 11, from previous relationships with Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively.

While speaking with Byrdie, the “Almost Famous” actor said she’s in the “best pocket” of her life.

“Now I know why all of my friends that were older than me in their forties were like, ‘This is my best. This is my favorite decade so far,’” she revealed.

During a 2019 appearance on TODAY, Hudson shared that she thought she was done having kids after Bingham.

"And then I met Danny and was like, ‘Alright, I got to pump them out for him,” Hudson said.

“He needs a boy. He needs his own boy,” she added.

That same year, the Fabletics co-founder appeared on the Rachael Ray show, where she opened up about her “pretty brutal” third trimester with Rani.

“I could hardly walk. I had this thing, it happened with Bing too, I have like a dancer hip… when I start carrying heavier, forget it, I can hardly get up the stairs,” Hudson said. “But I’ll still get pregnant again. I just love it."

Hudson's oldest child, Ryder started college earlier this year.

“People kind of go, ‘I want to freeze them when they’re little.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t,’ actually. I’m having a blast," she told Rachael Ray. "I can’t wait to go to a bar with my kid — is that weird? He’s so much fun!”

“He’s almost 6 feet. I used to dream about that day, like, ‘One day, honey, I’m going to be looking up to you,’ ” she continued. “And the other day, he gave me a hug and I almost burst into tears. It’s crazy, it’s amazing, it’s beautiful.”

