Kate Hudson welcomes baby girl — and reveals name with touching story

Kate Hudson is a mom all over again.

The “Almost Famous” actress, 39, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce she gave birth to a baby girl the previous day.

It’s Hudson's first child with her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa.

“She’s here,” Hudson captioned her post, in which she revealed the baby's name: Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” she explained in the slideshow. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.

"Everyone is doing well and happy as can be," she added. "Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

Hudson and Fujikawa are the parents of a baby girl. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Hudson announced in an Instagram video back in April that she and Fujikawa were expecting a little bundle of joy, revealing the baby's gender with pop balloons containing pink confetti.

"My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited!" she wrote at the time.

While it’s the first child for the couple, it’s the third for Hudson. She and rocker Matt Bellamy have a 7-year-old son named Bingham. She and ex-husband Chris Robinson, of the band Black Crowes, are also the parents of a 14-year-old son named Ryder.