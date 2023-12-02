Blake Lively hilariously squashes ‘competition’ rumors between Beyoncé, Taylor Swift — and herself

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Blake Lively had a hilarious response to the public pitting Beyoncé and Taylor Swift against one another.

The former “Gossip Girl” star shared a carousel of photos Dec. 2 from the London premiere of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” film.

Lively posed with the “Cuff It” singer on Nov. 30 in the first frame of the post, followed by plenty of solo snaps in her bedazzled look for the evening. One frame also captured Lively with Swift, both smiling for the camera.

The actor used the caption to pen what started as a touching sentiment about “competition” between women. Beyoncé and Swift specifically have been pitted against one another over the years, most recently due to their massive 2023 tours.

“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another,” Lively wrote. “It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception."

She added, “Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing.”

Things took a slight turn as the caption continued, with Lively writing, “All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all.”

Swift was also in attendance at the premiere on Nov. 30 to share her support for Beyoncé on her big night. The duo posed for a photo together on the red carpet, as documented by Swift on her Instagram, who wrote in the caption, “Got invited to London by The Queen.”

The two singers have shown up for one another on numerous occasions over the years.

After Beyoncé attended the Los Angeles premiere of Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film, fans speculated that the singer would be able to attend a premiere event for "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" due to a break in her tour schedule.

Swift praised Beyoncé’s artistry in a post after the singer attended the “Eras Tour” film premiere, writing, “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce's influence.”

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” came out in theaters on Dec. 1, after its global premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

While L.A.'s star-studded red carpet didn’t include Swift or Lively, it did feature a Destiny’s Child reunion as well as Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, Gabrielle Union and more.