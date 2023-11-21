Will Taylor Swift attend Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' film premiere?

Back in October, Beyoncé attended the premiere of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert film. Will Swift do the same for Beyoncé's "Renaissance" concert film this December?

We can't know for sure until the premiere — but Swift's ongoing "Eras Tour" schedule may have a clue.

According to Swift's tour schedule, the pop star will not be performing on Friday, Dec. 1, which is the same day that “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” will hit theaters. Her ongoing "Eras Tour" has a break between her Nov. 26 stop in Sao Paulo and her Feb. 7 stop in Tokyo.

Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, also doesn't have a game that day.

That leaves Swift's schedule open for the first Friday in December, and potentially a chance for one megastar to show her support for the other, yet again.

Swift praised Beyoncé's following her appearance at the "Eras Tour" film premiere in Los Angeles, posting photos from the red carpet.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyoncé‘s influence,” Swift wrote on Instagram at the time. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift at "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Oct. 11, 2023. John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS

Swift and Beyoncé have been publicly linked since the infamous moment at the 2009 VMA awards, when Ye, the artist former known as Kanye West, pitted the two against each other.

After Swift's "You Belong With Me," won the VMA for best female video over Beyoncé, Ye took the stage and said Beyoncé deserved to win for "Single Ladies." She later did win for video of the year, and invited Swift onstage to finish her acceptance speech.

In a video interview with reporters after the show, Swift reacted to Beyoncé’s gesture.

“She’s always just been a great person before anything else. Before the talented artist, the superstar, she’s always been a great person. And I just, I thought that I couldn’t love Beyoncé more ... and then tonight happened and it was just wonderful.”

The two have continued to speak highly of each other.

The "Midnights" singer wished Beyoncé a happy 40th birthday in a Harper’s Bazaar video in 2021. That same year, Beyoncé sent Swift a note and flowers after they both won big at the Grammys.

The “Renaissance” film could be the next "era" of their friendship.

According to a press release about the film, the project is expected to “accentuate the journey of ‘Renaissance World Tour,’ from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri.”

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” the announcement read.