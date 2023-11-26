Beyoncé arrives at ‘Renaissance’ film premiere just before the lights dimmed. See her stunning outfit

Beyoncé truly is that girl.

After her highly anticipated arrival to the premiere of the “Renaissance” concert film in Los Angeles, Beyoncé's outfit didn't disappoint.

The “Cuff It” singer attended the premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25 wearing a body-hugging silver strapless gown, accessorized with a pair of long silver gloves and matching silver open-toed heels.

The dress code for the evening was “cozy opulence,” a theme the singer nailed with her head-to-toe metallic ensemble.

Beyoncé embodied her “Renaissance” era in a metallic ensemble for her film's premiere. MASON_POOLE

She forewent any jewelry except for a pair of silver statement earrings that stood out from her long, blond hair.

She kept her makeup simple with a metallic smoky eye and a nude lip.

Beyoncé' didn't walk the chrome carpet with her star-studded crowd, but snuck in to the premiere with her family before the film kicked off. MASON_POOLE

The 42-year-old singer attended the premiere with her husband, Jay-Z, and their daughters Blue Ivy, 11, and Rumi, 6. The family arrived at the theater as the lights dimmed, and she watched the movie with the rest of the crowd.

The chrome carpet was a celebrity hotspot on Saturday night, with attendees including the former members of Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett.

The celebrity guest list also included Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Gabrielle Union, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey, Janelle Monáe, and more.

The “Renaissance” concert film has been highly anticipated by fans since the singer confirmed news of the project back in October.

After she wrapped the last show of her “Renaissance World Tour,” Beyoncé dropped a trailer for fans on Oct. 2, capturing behind-the-scenes moments from her record-breaking tour spliced between clips of her performance and fan reactions to the singer on stage.

According to a press release, the film “accentuates the journey” of the “Renaissance World Tour,” which kicked off May 10 in Sweden and ended Oct. 1 in Missouri.

”It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” the press release continued.

More than a month after the initial trailer dropped, Beyoncé shared an exclusive trailer during a special appearance on the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The trailer included more clips of the singer, in addition to footage of her performances set to the song “Summer Renaissance.”

The “Renaissance” concert film comes after Beyoncé’s 2019 Netflix movie “Homecoming,” which documented her historic performance at Coachella in 2018, including the intense preparation that led up to the event. She also premiered her visual album “Black is King” on Disney+ in 2020 to accompany the soundtrack to “The Lion King: The Gift.”