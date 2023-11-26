Destiny’s Child reunites on the chrome carpet for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ concert film

Say their name, say their name! Former members of Destiny's Child reunited to celebrate Beyoncé on the chrome carpet of her "Renaissance" concert film premiere Nov. 25.

The Grammy Award-winning girl group, originally called Girl's Tyme, formed in Houston in the early 1990s and disbanded in 2006. In that time, and in different years, six women were part of the group: Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett and Farrah Franklin. Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams comprised the group in its final, and most famous, iteration.

Williams, Roberson, Luckett and Rowland stepped out for the premiere Saturday in Los Angeles.

The red carpet moment comes days after a new trailer for the “Renaissance” concert film showed a Destiny's Child reunion. In the seconds-long clip, Beyoncé hugs Roberson, Rowland hugs Luckett and Williams claps between both sets of women.

Williams, Roberson and Luckett wore stunning black dresses to the red carpet, fitting the event's dress code of "cozy opulence." Later on, Rowland appeared wearing a silver metallic dress that complemented the backdrop of the event's "chrome carpet."

LeToya Luckett.

As each former member rolled in, anticipation built among fans .

The reunion is a moment of unity for the group, which had multiple shifts over its years. Roberson and Luckett left Destiny's Child in 2000. According to an interview Roberson gave with People in 2016, they were ousted, and they learned they had been dismissed after seeing their replacements, Williams and Franklin, lip sync their vocals in the "Say My Name" video. Franklin was only briefly part of Destiny's Child.

Roberson and Luckett brought multiple lawsuits against Beyoncé, Rowland, their manager and Knowles’ father, Mathew Knowles, and the group’s label, Sony Music, which were settled out of court.

Since the group's disbanding, the former members have vocalized support for one another and dismissed comparisons.

Despite the “difficult” way she left the band, Roberson was supportive of her former bandmates.

“Everybody has their lives, but I know as far as me being an original member with the girls that I started with? I support all of their careers, and their music’s been guiding me through a lot. It’s been wonderful,” she told People in 2016.

When Rowland was compared to her former girl group bandmate in an interview with Hot 97 in 2022, Rowland said both she and Beyoncé were "lights."

“Light attracts light,” she said. “I am light. I am a beautiful, brown shining light. So, I don’t think anybody’s light dims anyone else’s. I think that when other people start to compare you, I think that that’s when it shows how dim they are of themselves. So I don’t take somebody else trying to dim my light anymore — from anybody else. I love Bey. I know that she’s a light. But I know that I’m a light, too.”