Get ready, Beyhive: Beyoncé just revealed that a movie based on her “Renaissance World Tour” will hit theaters in December.

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” will take fans behind the scenes of her globetrotting tour.

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" accentuates the journey of ‘Renaissance World Tour,’ from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” reads a press release about the film. “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”

Watch the trailer for “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé”

The "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" singer also dropped a trailer for the movie on Oct. 2 teasing what's in store in the film.

"When I am performing, I am nothing but free," she says over clips of her prepping backstage. "The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged."

When is the film coming out?

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” will open in United States, Canada and Mexico on Dec. 1, with additional cities announced at a later date. The film will screen on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, for at least four weeks, and it will be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC, as well as other “branded premium large format screens.”

How to get tickets

Fans can buy tickets now at amctheatres.com and Fandango.com, as well as at Cinemark, Regal, Cinepolis and Cineplex. Tickets in the U.S. start at $22.

Beyoncé teased the news right before her last "Renaissance World Tour" show in the U.S.

Her production and entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment, had teased the announcement on Instagram Oct. 1. A mysterious 14-hour countdown reminder was uploaded to the account’s Instagram story, building anticipation as Beyoncé finished her last show on the U.S. leg of her “Renaissance World Tour” the same day in Kansas City, Missouri.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “Renaissance World Tour” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Then, in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 2, the news of the 42-year-old music superstar's movie was shared with her fans, while noting the massive success of her tour.

"Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé’s outstanding performance during 'Renaissance World Tour' created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy," the statement read.

Multiple outlets reported that the “Cuff It” singer was in talks to bring her “Renaissance World Tour” to the big screen before she officially confirmed the news. The film is possibly the long-awaited “Renaissance” visuals that fans have been requesting since Beyoncé released the Grammy-winning album in July 2022.

It also marks the first time Beyoncé is releasing a concert film in theaters. She previously partnered with Netflix in 2019 for her movie “Homecoming,” which documented her historic performance at the 2018 Coachella music festival.

A year later, her musical “Black Is King” premiered on Disney+ as a visual companion to the soundtrack “The Lion King: The Gift.” She directed, co-wrote and executive produced the movie.

The “Renaissance World Tour” began in May in Stockholm, Sweden, and included stops in Paris, London and Barcelona before arriving in the U.S. in July. The music icon wowed audiences every night with her flawless vocals and extravagant chrome stage outfits.

Daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, whom Beyoncé shares with husband Jay-Z, also joined her mom on stage for a few songs and nailed her choreography.