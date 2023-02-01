Beyoncé announces Renaissance World Tour

Six months after dropping her “Renaissance” album last summer, Beyoncé has announced a world tour with stops in Europe and North America.
The megastar announced the news Feb. 1 on her website and in a post on Instagram.
"RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023," she captioned a photo on Instagram of her riding a silver horse — a picture that matches the art on her album cover.
The Renaissance World Tour is Beyoncé’s ninth tour as a solo artist. It kicks off in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10, and remains in Europe for the following two months. Her first tour date in the U.S. is July 12 in Philadelphia.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 6., beginning with a presale for members of BeyHive (register here). Citi credit card holders can also take advantage of another presale here.
Fans eyeing North American tour dates can register for a Verified Fan code with Ticketmaster here.
All 47 of the tour stops are below and on Beyoncé's website.
What are Beyoncé's tour dates?
May 10, Stockholm, Sweden
May 14, Brussels, Belgium
May 17, Cardiff, United Kingdom
May 20, Edinburgh, United Kingdom
May 23, Sunderland, United Kingdom
May 26, Paris
May 29, London
May 30, London
June 2, London
June 6, Lyon, France
June 8, Barcelona, Spain
June 11, Marseille, France
June 15, Cologne, Germany
June 17, Amsterdam, Netherlands
June 18, Amsterdam, Netherlands
June 21, Hamburg, Germany
June 24, Frankfurt, Germany
June27, Warsaw, Poland
July 8, Toronto
July 9, Toronto
July 12, Philadelphia
July 15, Nashville, Tennessee
July 17, Louisville, Kentucky
July 20, Minneapolis, Minnesota
July 22, Chicago
July 26, Detroit, Michigan
July 29, New York City
July 30, New York City
Aug. 1., Boston
Aug. 3, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Aug. 5, Washington, D.C.
Aug. 9, Charlotte, North Carolina
Aug. 11, Atlanta
Aug. 16, Tampa, Florida
Aug. 18, Miami
Aug. 21, St. Louis, Missouri
Aug. 24, Phoenix, Arizona
Aug. 26, Las Vegas
Aug. 30, San Francisco
Sept. 2, Los Angeles
Sept. 3, Los Angeles
Sept. 11, Vancouver
Sept. 13, Seattle
Sept. 18, Kansas City, Missouri
Sept. 21, Dallas, Texas
Sept. 23, Houston, Texas
Sept. 27, New Orleans, Louisiana