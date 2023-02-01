Beyoncé announces Renaissance World Tour

Six months after dropping her “Renaissance” album last summer, Beyoncé has announced a world tour with stops in Europe and North America.

The megastar announced the news Feb. 1 on her website and in a post on Instagram.

"RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023," she captioned a photo on Instagram of her riding a silver horse — a picture that matches the art on her album cover.

The Renaissance World Tour is Beyoncé’s ninth tour as a solo artist. It kicks off in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10, and remains in Europe for the following two months. Her first tour date in the U.S. is July 12 in Philadelphia.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 6., beginning with a presale for members of BeyHive (register here). Citi credit card holders can also take advantage of another presale here.

Fans eyeing North American tour dates can register for a Verified Fan code with Ticketmaster here.

All 47 of the tour stops are below and on Beyoncé's website.

What are Beyoncé's tour dates?

May 10, Stockholm, Sweden

May 14, Brussels, Belgium

May 17, Cardiff, United Kingdom

May 20, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

May 23, Sunderland, United Kingdom

May 26, Paris

May 29, London

May 30, London

June 2, London

June 6, Lyon, France

June 8, Barcelona, Spain

June 11, Marseille, France

June 15, Cologne, Germany

June 17, Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 18, Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 21, Hamburg, Germany

June 24, Frankfurt, Germany

June27, Warsaw, Poland

July 8, Toronto

July 9, Toronto

July 12, Philadelphia

July 15, Nashville, Tennessee

July 17, Louisville, Kentucky

July 20, Minneapolis, Minnesota

July 22, Chicago

July 26, Detroit, Michigan

July 29, New York City

July 30, New York City

Aug. 1., Boston

Aug. 3, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Aug. 5, Washington, D.C.

Aug. 9, Charlotte, North Carolina

Aug. 11, Atlanta

Aug. 16, Tampa, Florida

Aug. 18, Miami

Aug. 21, St. Louis, Missouri

Aug. 24, Phoenix, Arizona

Aug. 26, Las Vegas

Aug. 30, San Francisco

Sept. 2, Los Angeles

Sept. 3, Los Angeles

Sept. 11, Vancouver

Sept. 13, Seattle

Sept. 18, Kansas City, Missouri

Sept. 21, Dallas, Texas

Sept. 23, Houston, Texas

Sept. 27, New Orleans, Louisiana