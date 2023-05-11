Beyoncé addresses lack of 'Renaissance' visuals on the 1st night of her tour

Beyoncé will not be rushed into releasing visuals accompanying her 2022 album "Renaissance," and she made that clear during her "Renaissance" world tour.

"You’ve asked for the visuals," a video narrator said during the performance of her first "Renaissance" tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10.

"You’ve called for the queen," the narrator continued. "But a queen moves at her own pace b----, decides when she wants to give you a f---ing taste. So get your fork and your spoon if you got one."

The short clip has more than 730,000 views on Twitter. In the snippet, there are backup dancers getting in formation to perform song "Formation." On the screen attached to the stage, there is a captioning of what the narrator says.

Fans have thoughts.

“Serrrrrrrrvvvvvveee meeeeeeee,” someone replied to the initial tweet.

“These poor ppl spent hundreds, some thousands, just to get cussed out about some music videos,” another tweeted.

Fans have been calling for visuals to "Renaissance" since Beyoncé released the nine-time Grammy nominated album last July (it won four awards, leading Beyoncé to break a record). Since then, she has debuted a “wearable album” in which each of the 16 songs on the album have an accompanying outfit.

But it hasn’t been enough to satisfy fans who, empowered by social media, have been demanding more visuals, such as music videos. Beyoncé’s previous albums have often been accompanied by music videos: Each song on the 2013 album“Beyoncé” came with a video; “Lemonade” was accompanied by a 65-minute film of the same name on HBO in 2016.

Beyoncé posted a silent montage of her concert Wednesday night on Instagram.

"Welcome to the RENAISSANCE," she captioned.

Fans in the comments playfully joked about Beyoncé releasing this form of a visual without any sound.

"I done (sat) up (and) cut my phone off twice … reconnected my AirPods and then came to the comments…smh," someone commented. "#Beyonce, why you do us so bad?!!!"

"She said you been asking for visuals, not sounds," one person commented.

"I’m listening with my heart," someone else replied to a comment.

The "Break My Soul" singer is on tour through September. Here are all her tour dates and how to get tickets.