Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have been compared, and even pitted against each other, by fans and award shows. But publicly, the two have shared nothing but mutual respect, admiration and displays of support.

Most recently, Beyoncé showed up to the premiere of Taylor Swift's concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Oct. 11.

The moment united two of the leading forces in pop culture. Both artists have gone on record-breaking world tours this year, and are launching concert movies — Swift's "Eras" in October, Beyoncé' "Renaissance" in December.

Beyoncé and Swift at "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Oct. 11, 2023. John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS

Swift wrote a message commemorating the moment.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Here's a look back at other times the two have united, and what they've said about one another.

2009

Beyoncé and Swift in 2009. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

The 2009 MTV Video Music Awards loom large in Swift and Beyoncé's relationship, thanks to a now notorious moment.

Swift won the award for the best award created by a woman artist for "You Belong with Me." As she accepted the award, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, stepped on the stage and interrupted her to say Beyoncé deserved to win for "Single Ladies."

Beyoncé went on to win video of the year. After her speech, she invited Swift to finish her speech and "have her moment," as she put it.

Beyoncé offered Swift a second chance on stage. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

In a video interview with reporters after the show, Swift reacted to Beyoncé's kind gesture.

“She’s always just been a great person before anything else. Before the talented artist, the superstar, she’s always been a great person. And I just, I thought that I couldn’t love Beyoncé more ... and then tonight happened and it was just wonderful.”

2012

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift at the Rodarte Spring 2012 fashion show. WWD / Getty Images

The duo publicly reunited in 2012 white attending a Rodarte fashion show and shared a warm embrace. Beyoncé sat next to her sister, Solange Knowles, at the show. Swift sat with Anna Wintour and Rooney Mara.

2014

The singers were spotted together at a Justin Timberlake concert in 2014. In a video shared by E!, Swift dances with friends as Beyoncé and Jay-Z stand behind them.

Swift turned 25 the same year and celebrated with her famous friends, including Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Kelly Osbourne. Swift’s post has since been deleted but People caught a screengrab of the star cozying up to Bey and her hubby, along with other guests.

Years later, in 2020, Swift shared shared another photo from her 2014 birthday party — this one, a selfie with Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Timberlake. The post has since been deleted, but People shared a screengrab.

2015

During a 2015 interview with Kiss FM UK, Swift sung Beyoncé's praises, as reported by E!. "I love her more than the normal amount," she said.

The star went on to gush even more about the "Crazy in Love" singer. "I try really hard not to like let (my fandom) get creepy," she said. "I just really like channel it into a joyous admiration and appreciation."

2016

The 58th Grammy Awards in 2016. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

At the 2016 Grammys, the two musical marvels shared an endearing moment backstage. In the photo, Beyoncé smiles brightly as Swift looks quite amused after seemingly making a funny comment.

2021

In 2021, Swift joined a plethora of celebrities to wish Beyoncé a happy 40th birthday in a Harper's Bazaar video.

"The fact that you have paved the road that every female artist is walking down now. The fact that you’ve done so with such kindness and such grace. To say I admire you — there’s just not a word for it," Swift said in the video.

The same year, Bey sent Swift a note and flowers after they both won big at the Grammy Awards.

“Taylor, Congratulations on your GRAMMY. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you & your family. B,” the note read.

Swift’s album “Folklore” won album of the year.

Swift proudly shared a photo of the sweet gesture on her Instagram story, writing, "Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness @beyonce and suddenly it’s the best Friday EVER.”

Swift wrote. “Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!”

2023

Beyoncé and Swift on Oct. 11, 2023. John Shearer / Getty Images

Beyoncé was a surprise guest at the Los Angeles premiere of her concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour."

Swift rocked a pastel blue dress with a sweetheart neckline and cutouts. Bey wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a bodysuit, boots and sunglasses.