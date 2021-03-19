Beyoncé made Taylor Swift's day when she sent the "Folklore" singer a sweet note and a gorgeous flower arrangement to celebrate her success at the Grammy Awards last Sunday.

Swift, who was recognized for her quarantine project, "Folklore," became the first woman to win in Album of the Year three times. It was also a big night for Beyoncé, who won her 28th Grammy, making her the most decorated women in Recording Academy History.

Of course, real queens celebrate each other's wins. Swift, 31, looked enthusiastic win the "Black Parade" singer walked onstage to accept her record breaking trophy. Beyoncé, 39, wanted to let Swift know the love is mutual.

"Taylor, Congratulations on your GRAMMY. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you & your family. B," she wrote in a note Swift shared to her Instagram story on Friday. (It's unclear if that's actually Beyoncé's handwriting, or if she dictated the note to someone else.)

"Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness @beyonce and suddenly it's the best Friday EVER," Swift wrote. "Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!"

Beyoncé had plenty to celebrate at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Earlier in the day, she won best music video for "Brown Skin Girl," an honor she shared with her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 9, who sings on the track.

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect the times. And it’s been such a difficult time,” Beyoncé said in her acceptance speech. “So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.”

Beyoncé and Swift have often been nominated in some of the same categories at awards shows over the years, perhaps most infamously at the 2009 MTV VMAs. Swift won "Best Female Music Video of the Year" for "You Belong With Me," and soon after Kanye West stormed the stage and interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to say Beyoncé deserved the award for "Single Ladies."

Beyoncé won "Music Video of the Year" later that night and like the true queen she is, she invited Swift, who was just 19 years old at the time, onstage with her to finish her speech from earlier in the night.

That infamous pop culture moment linked the two talented artists forever. More than a decade later, it's nice to see their mutual admiration is still going strong.

