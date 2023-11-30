In London, the red carpet for the premiere of "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" is in full swing.

The star-studded event is taking place on Nov. 30, and the red carpet has already seen Taylor Swift, Michelle Williams and Blake Lively make appearances.

The film tracks her worldwide tour for the Grammy-winning 2022 album, “Renaissance.” In addition to including footage from her concerts, the film gives viewers a look into her life backstage as she interacts with her family.

The film made its global premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 25 with attendees like Halle Bailey, Janelle Monáe and even featured a Destiny's Child reunion. The "chrome carpet" event had a dress code of "cozy opulence," and Beyoncé herself set the standard, stunning in a metallic silver ensemble and platinum blond hair.

Similarly, Thursday's premiere across the pond had a star-studded guest list, with many shining in bright silver and shimmery tones representative of Beyoncé's "Renaissance" era.

Here's who has been spotted in attendance (so far) and what they wore for the big event.

What celebrities are at the Beyoncé 'Renaissance' film premiere in London?

Beyoncé

The star of the night wore her newly minted platinum blond locks in a half-up do and wore a long black blazer while flashing a gold fleur-de-lis between her legs.

Blue Ivy Carter gets a peck on the cheek from her mom at the London premiere of "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé." @jamessingle via Instagram

Blue Ivy CarterThe singer’s 11-year-old daughter posed on the red carpet dressed in a black off-the-shoulder gown and a pair of sleek black shades.

Blue Ivy Carter posing on the red carpet for "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" premiere. @jamessingle via Instagram

Taylor Swift

After Beyoncé attended the premiere of Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film in October, it was Swift’s turn to show support. Swift attended the premiere in London wearing a silver sequined gown and black pumps.

Queens supporting queens. Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

Blake Lively

Actor Blake Lively coordinated a black bedazzled mini skirt with a black coat and Christian Louboutin platforms.

Best believe she's still bejeweled. Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

Will.i.am

The rapper and former Black Eyed Peas member dressed in what appeared to be a silver snowsuit, boots and goggles.

Will.i.am at the premiere of "Renaissance" in London. Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

Michelle Williams

The former Destiny’s Child member wore a slinky silver long-sleeve mini dress.