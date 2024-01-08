Selena Gomez's reaction to Joy Koy's 'Barbie' joke at the Golden Globes is going viral

Some people in the audience laughed when Jo Koy made a joke about the "Barbie" movie at the Golden Globes, but Selena Gomez didn't appear to be one of them.

Koy, who hosted the awards show, cracked a joke about the popular film during his opening monologue at the Jan. 7 awards, which drew a mixed response.

"(The character of Barbie) goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite and flat feet — or what casting directors call (a) character actor," he said.

In a video of the moment, which Z100 New York posted on X, Gomez looks unimpressed as she stares down at her table and raises her hands to her forehead in dismay.

Gomez, who has spoken at length about topics pertaining to body image over the years, didn't appear to be a fan of the joke, which reduced Barbie's transformation to the physical.

Social media users picked up on Gomez's reaction quickly.

"Selena Gomez fully putting her head in her hands during that barbie joke, this audience is NOT having it,” one X user commented.

Another shared a video of the moment and wrote, "selena can’t handle the cringe."

Many social media users applauded the "Only Murders in the Building" star and Golden Globes nominee for her unvarnished reaction.

"She’s so real for this," one wrote.

Another commented, "me too selena me too."

X users pointed out Gomez wasn't the only celebrity to have a lackluster response to Koy's joke.

"The Barbie jokes were (misogynist), no wonder all the wonderful actresses (Ayo Edebiri, Emma Stone, Helen Mirren, etc) were not amused," one commented and another posted a video of each of their reactions.

When Koy's "Barbie" joke (and several others) didn't get the response he was hoping for, the host went off-script and said, “Some I wrote, some other people wrote.”

Koy had just a few weeks to prepare for his hosting role since he was announced as host on Dec. 21.

“Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue?” he said. “Shut up. You’re kidding me, right? I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”

Gomez's friend Taylor Swift also appeared to be unamused when Koy made a joke about the attention she gets when she attends her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” he said.

In response, the singer made a face then took a sip of her drink.

When asked about Swift's reaction after the show, Koy didn't seem to be too phased.

“Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” he said, speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Billboard’s Golden Globes afterparty. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”