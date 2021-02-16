4 Black actors in mostly white sitcoms reflect on their experience and impact

When "Boy Meets World" debuted its first Black main character, Angela Moore, played by Trina McGee, in 1997, the show's creators made a conscious decision not to mention her race. She dated original cast member Rider Strong's Shawn Hunter on and off for three seasons, but the dynamics of interracial relationships still went unaddressed.

At the time, McGee was in her late 20s (despite playing a high schooler), and this approach made her feel "free," she recalled to TODAY. "I felt like, well, I can get on this show, and it doesn't have be about me being the Black girl."

Now, though, if only for the benefit of rerun viewers, she wishes the show had tackled it a little more.

"Maybe (Shawn and Angela) walked into the school cafeteria, and somebody looked at them funny," she mused. "Those are the things that are realistic in this world that people have to deal with, and it seemed like the show helped so many people deal with similar situations."

The choice to ignore that Angela was Black seems almost unfathomable in 2021. But for decades, TV comedies have addressed race, explicitly or not, in myriad ways. In a reflection for Black History Month, four actors who've had to deal with issues of race in mostly white sitcom casts sat down with TODAY to share their experiences.

Trina McGee

McGee, now 51, remembers identifying with Angela right away because she also went to a mostly white school.

"I was like, 'There's no one else that can play this role but me,' at the time," she said, laughing. "That's what all actresses kind of think anyway, but I really felt like ... I totally get this, I've always had this dichotomy going on in my life."