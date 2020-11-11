Tim Allen channels his famous 'Santa Clause' character in new beard photo

Is the "Santa Clause" coming back to town?

Tim Allen is already in the Christmas spirit, as he shared a photo of himself looking like his character from the 1994 holiday hit "The Santa Clause," in which he plays a dad who takes on the duties and appearance of Santa Claus.

Woke up this morning and noticed a bit more stubble. This always happens to me as I transition to you no who this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/MAXNIbZs9f — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) November 11, 2020

"Woke up this morning and noticed a bit more stubble," he tweeted. "This always happens to me as I transition to you no who this Christmas."

While Allen's real-life beard isn't white, his character in "The Santa Clause" can't avoid having one, even when he tries to shave and dye his bushy beard and mane of white hair.

The hit movie spawned a pair of sequels, "The Santa Clause 2" in 2002, and "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" in 2006. Allen can't get enough of the Christmas spirit, as he also appeared in "Christmas with the Kranks" in 2004 and "El Camino Christmas" in 2017.

There's been no talk of a fourth installment of "The Santa Clause," although Allen's current show, the sitcom "Last Man Standing," is set to wrap up next year.

Christmas movies weren't quite yet a cottage industry when "The Santa Clause" first came out, but they have since become a staple on streaming services and networks like Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, which announced in July that the two channels will be releasing a combined 40 new Christmas-themed movies this year.

The movies will feature a host of familiar faces like Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert and Danica McKellar, as well as an LGBTQ holiday film.