Tim Allen's 'Home Improvement' character meets 'Last Man Standing' character in promo

Tim Allen is giving "Last Man Standing" fans double the laughs with a zany new crossover!

In a new promo clip for the Fox sitcom's ninth season, Allen's character, Mike Baxter, is seen meeting Allen's former "Home Improvement" character, Tim Taylor.

Allen, 67, reprises his role as the Taylor family patriarch and "Tool Time" host for an upcoming episode, which finds Vanessa Baxter hiring a home improvement repairman who bears an uncanny resemblance to her husband.

"Tim Taylor, they call me 'The Toolman,'" says Tim, who wears a Binford Tools T-shirt, as he shakes Mike's hand.

Tim Allen, right, with co-star Richard Karn in a scene from "Home Improvement" Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Allen starred on "Home Improvement" from 1991 until 1999 on ABC. The comedian's former castmates Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Patricia Richardson and Richard Karn have previously made guest appearances on "Last Man Standing."

The Golden Globe winner told Us Weekly last January that it was possible a "Home Improvement" co-star would appear on a future episode of the show.

"I can’t say, because some of this is in negotiation, but I always love stunt casting,” he revealed. "There’s a whole bunch of people we’ve reached out to. So yes, that’s always fun. When it’s kind of relevant, we will do that!"

As fun as it is to see Tim Taylor again, he's not the only former character of Allen's referenced in the preview. Sporting a full pandemic beard, Mike Baxter jokes that he's ready to play Old Saint Nick — something Allen actually did in the 1994 Christmas comedy "The Santa Clause."

The ninth and final season of "Last Man Standing" premieres at a special day and time, on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.