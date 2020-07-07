'Hair Love,' Oscar-winning animated film and children's book, to become TV series

Matthew Cherry's Oscar-winning animated short film "Hair Love," a story about an African-American father who learns how to do his daughter's hair, is being turned into a TV series.

HBO Max has ordered 12 episodes of the upcoming series, which will be called "Young Love."

"I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film 'Hair Love' as an animated series,” Cherry said in a statement. "Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get 'Young Love' out to the world."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Cherry, a former NFL wide receiver, initially published "Hair Love" as a children's book before he adapted it into the six-minute film that went on to win an Oscar.

The sweet story follows Stephen, an African-American father, who learns how to do his daughter Zuri's hair. It was shown in theaters last summer before "Angry Birds 2" and is now available for free online.

In the film, Zuri looks at photos of intricate hairstyles, including braids and twists, but can't figure out how to create the looks herself.

Stephen isn't quite sure what to do, so he consults a video made by Zuri's mom, which guides him through the process of creating one of his daughter's favorite hairstyles.

The book and film were big hits and inspired dads who hadn't already learned to do their daughters' hair to give it a try, while also empowering little girls to dress up like Zuri for "Dress Like a Book Character Day."

"Young Love" will give follow parents Stephen and Angela, Zuri and her pet cat Rocky as they juggle careers, social issues, marriage, generational dynamics and all of life's curve balls. A premiere date wasn't shared in the announcement.

"'Hair Love' struck a chord that is still resonating deeply with audiences of all ages,” said Billy Wee, senior vice president of original animation at HBO Max, in a statement."Matthew and Sony Animation’s creative voices are a welcomed addition to the HBO Max family and we can’t wait to bring this joyous story to the world."