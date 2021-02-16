IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5 books to read if you enjoyed 'The Four Winds' by Kristin Hannah

Black Voices

These stories reflect, honor and celebrate Black history, achievements, culture, pain and joy. They are lifting the voices of Black history during Black History Month and beyond.

Changemakers: Black trailblazers, everyday heroes

These stories celebrate Black Americans who have broken barriers and are working to inspire change.

12:02

Lift Every Voice: Black creators use their platforms to tell powerful stories

04:29

Because of Them We Can subscription boxes celebrate Black culture

05:33

Meet the first African-American cardinal in the Catholic Church

04:25

One of the oldest Black churches in US uncovered in Williamsburg, Virginia

04:09

Astronaut Victor Glover talks with Al Roker from space station

04:53

Urologic oncologist focuses research on prostate cancer in Black men

05:58

How the Dockum Drug Store sit-in led to emotional moment of reconciliation

06:07

How the Dockum Drug Store sit-in blazed a trail for civil rights

10:31

Black business owners on why having representation in their industries matters

06:24

Artist Christian Robinson demonstrates his resilience through illustrating

06:43

Entrepreneurs Kiyanna Stewart and Jannah Handy own a shop dedicated to black antiques

08:28

F.E.A.R. running group provides a community for people of color in the sport

06:13

Rasheed Stanley-Lockheart pays forward mentorship and lessons learned while incarcerated

More video

03:52

‘For the Culture’ magazine celebrates Black women in food and wine

13:07

Lift Every Voice: Thriving in Black joy

10:24

Lift Every Voice: Health in the Black community

04:36

Lift Every Voice: NBC Anchors reflect on the impact of 2021's Black History Month

04:52

How Detroit played a pivotal role in the Underground Railroad

02:03

1 year after shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, his mother speaks out

03:10

Meet 3 Black children embodying joy in amazing ways

05:06

Trymaine Lee and Sheinelle Jones celebrate Black voices in TODAY All Day special

16:11

Darius Rucker speaks candidly about racism and country music

04:12

Black churches focus on hosting Covid vaccine clinics for underserved communities

00:35

Charges dropped against white woman who called police on Black bird-watcher

36:07

Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses film ‘Between the World and Me’ in extended interview

04:27

New Jersey teen becomes New York Times crossword constructor

05:19

Nonprofit tracks corporate commitments to social justice

02:57

Jenna shares inspiring conversation with Jon Meacham about John Lewis’ life

DeniedSEE ALL

How the "strong Black woman" stereotype and systemic racism affect Black women's access to quality health care.

Courtesy Denise Castille

After doctors ignored her symptoms, woman suffers ‘widow maker’ heart attack at 46

Jenny Chang-Rodriguez / Getty Images

‘Black breasts matter’: Black women speak out about breast cancer risk

TODAY illustration / Getty Images

How your zip code affects your health as a Black woman

Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

Actor Jodie Turner-Smith says ‘systemic racism’ led to her decision to have a home birth

Celia Jacobs / For TODAY

The invisible racism that makes Black women dread the doctor's office

TODAY illustration / Getty Images

From the cradle to the grave: How harmful stereotypes affect Black women’s health

Shannon Wright / For TODAY

'You are not listening to me': Black women on pain and implicit bias in medicine

TODAY illustration / Getty Images

What to say if you’re a Black woman and your doctor won’t believe you

TODAY illustration / Getty Images

Wellness isn’t always welcoming. Meet the women bringing change to the industry

Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/TODAY illustration / Getty images

Denied at the doctor's office: How systemic racism affects Black women's health

Terrence McCarthy / Stanford University

Brain surgeon: 'If you’re Black and a woman, nothing else is visible'

TODAY illustration / Getty Images

How racism can harm a child’s health — for life